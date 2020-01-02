South & Central Asia

3 Rescued After Factory Catches Fire, Collapses in Indian Capital

By Associated Press
January 02, 2020 01:07 AM
New Delhi
New Delhi

NEW DELHI - A factory caught fire and collapsed in the Indian capital Thursday, causing injuries to several people, including some fire officials.

A fire official said three people were rescued from the debris of the building in Peera Garhi area in western New Delhi. Thirty-five fire engines were at the site, and the rescue operation was continuing for some people feared trapped there. 

An eyewitness told New Delhi Television news channel he heard an explosion around 5 a.m. and the station reported the structure collapsed soon afterward.

The fire official spoke anonymously because he was not authorized to release the information. 

Poor safety standards are a frequent cause of fires in India. Last month, a fire believed to be caused by an electrical short circuit engulfed a building in New Delhi, killing at least 43 people.
 

Related Stories

People gather around a warehouse where a fire broke out in the early hours of Monday at Kirari area of New Delhi, India, Monday…
South & Central Asia
Fire at Warehouse in India's Capital Kills 9
Fire officials say a blaze at a warehouse in India's capital has killed nine people and injured three others
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 12/23/2019 - 05:53
Policemen and neighbors stand in front of an ill-fated building which caught fire on Sunday, in New Delhi, India, Monday, Dec…
South & Central Asia
Fire Erupts Again at Scene of Deadly Indian Blaze
Forty-three people were killed in a fire in the building Sunday
A relative of a victim of a fire that swept through a factory where laborers were sleeping, cries outside a hospital mortuary.
South & Central Asia
Devastating Fire Kills at Least 43 in Indian Capital
Fire that broke out in a building in a grains market in central New Delhi, a doctor in a government-run hospital said
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sun, 12/08/2019 - 00:02
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

Child Marriage