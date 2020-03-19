South & Central Asia

4 to be Hanged in India for 2012 Gang Rape, Murder

By VOA News
March 19, 2020 05:41 AM
Four men convicted of the gang rape and murder of a woman on a New Delhi bus in 2012 are scheduled to be executed by hanging Friday, even as attorneys attempt to delay their fate.

The case sparked protests in India and abroad, triggering demands by activists that led to stiffer punishments and specialized courts dealing with violence against women.

India's Supreme Court upheld death sentences against the four men three years ago and in the past two years rejected pleas to review their case.

Initially, six men, including an 18-year-old, were charged in the case.

One of the men allegedly took his life while in jail, shortly after the trial started.

The men were convicted of luring the 23-year-old medical trainee and her male friend onto a bus in New Delhi before assaulting both and raping the woman, who died two weeks later.

The 18-year-old was sentenced to three years in a detention center.

The men will be hanged early Friday morning local time, barring any last-minute delay.

