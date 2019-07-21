South & Central Asia

8 Killed In Twin Suicide Attacks in Pakistan

By VOA News
July 21, 2019 04:40 AM
Pakistani security officials examine the site of a suicide bomb attack at the entrance of a hospital in Kotlan Saidan village on the outskirts of the northwestern city of Dera Ismail Khan on July 21, 2019.

Officials in northwestern Pakistan say twin suicide bombings have killed at least eight people and wounded 25 others. 

Police say a suicide bomber attacked a security post Sunday in Dera Ismail Khan. 

Another suicide bomber, dressed in a burqa, attacked the hospital where the victims from the first explosion were taken, causing further casualties. 

The Pakistan Taliban claimed responsibility for the incidents in an email sent to VOA.

