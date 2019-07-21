Officials in northwestern Pakistan say twin suicide bombings have killed at least eight people and wounded 25 others.
Police say a suicide bomber attacked a security post Sunday in Dera Ismail Khan.
Another suicide bomber, dressed in a burqa, attacked the hospital where the victims from the first explosion were taken, causing further casualties.
The Pakistan Taliban claimed responsibility for the incidents in an email sent to VOA.
South & Central Asia
8 Killed In Twin Suicide Attacks in Pakistan
