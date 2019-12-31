South & Central Asia

Abducted Sri Lanka Journalist's Wife: Military Derails Case

By Associated Press
December 31, 2019 11:22 AM
Sandya Ekneligoda, in black scarf, prepares ritualistic offerings for Hindu deity Kali seeking her blessings to find her missing husband, journalist Prageeth Ekneligoda, outside the office of the President in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Jan. 24, 2019.
FILE - Sandya Ekneligoda, in black scarf, prepares ritualistic offerings for Hindu deity Kali seeking her blessings to find her missing husband, journalist Prageeth Ekneligoda, outside the office of the President in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Jan. 24, 2019.

COLOMBO, SRI LANKA - The wife of an abducted Sri Lankan journalist is accusing the military of trying to derail a court case in which nine soldiers have been charged with her husband's abduction and enforced disappearance nearly 10 years ago.

Sandya Ekneligoda, who has struggled for years to seek justice for her abducted husband, Prageeth Ekneligoda, said some officers serving in the military intelligence "are trying to destroy evidence and intimidate the witnesses."

Prageeth went missing in 2010 during the presidency of Mahinda Rajapaksa, the brother of current President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. Prageeth, an analyst and cartoonist, wrote against alleged corruption, nepotism and Rajapaksa's conduct during a military campaign against ethnic Tamil rebels in ending Sri Lanka's long civil war.

The case did not make much headway until Rajapaksa was defeated in the 2015 presidential election and a newly elected government initiated fresh inquiries.

The Rajapaksa brothers were returned to power again with the victory of Gotabaya Rajapaksa in last month's presidential election. They had been critical of investigations of military personnel for alleged crimes against journalists. Gotabaya during his election campaign promised to free all incarcerated soldiers after a period of rehabilitation.

Formal charges were filed in the High Court last month against nine army intelligence officers in connection with Prageeth's abduction. They were released on bail and the case will be taken up again on Jan. 20.

Sandya told reporters on Tuesday that among the witnesses are former military personnel. "Let the witnesses speak the truth, what they know and saw without any interference. Let's allow truth to prevail," she said.

She said that some military intelligence officers "are attempting to intimidate the witnesses through various parties and to disrupt the court case."

She appealed to President Rajapaksa to advise the intelligence officers not to interfere with the case.

"Me and my kids would be able to achieve justice only if the judicial process takes place in an independent manner,'' she said. "This is a crime, don't let them interfere with the court's proceedings. If that happens, we will be deprived of justice.”

During former President Mahinda Rajapaksa's tenure, dozens of journalists were killed, abducted and tortured, and some fled the country fearing for their lives. Others were killed or disappeared during the civil war that ended in 2009 with the defeat of Tamil Tiger rebels.

In some cases, military soldiers were arrested and later released on bail.

Related Stories

Sri Lanka's President-elect Gotabaya Rajapaksa addresses the nation, at the presidential swearing-in ceremony in Anuradhapura,…
South & Central Asia
US Urges Sri Lanka's New President to Reform Security, Uphold Human Rights
Rajapaksa sworn in as Sri Lanka's new president
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 11/18/2019 - 15:57
Indian President Ram Nath Kovind and Indian prime Minister Narendra Modi bid goodbye to Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa as he leaves the presidential palace after a ceremonial reception in New Delhi, India, Nov. 29, 2019.
South & Central Asia
India, Sri Lanka Reset Relationship As Sri Lankan Leader Visits New Delhi
India and China have been competing for Influence in Sri Lanka
Default Author Profile
By Anjana Pasricha
Fri, 11/29/2019 - 10:12
Foreign Minister of Sri Lanka Mangala Samaraweera, left, and U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Nisha Biswal prepare to address media in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Aug. 25, 2015. Assistant Secretary of State for Democracy, Human Rights and Labor Tom Malinows
East Asia Pacific
US Backs Sri Lanka Human Rights Probe
Sri Lanka’s efforts to move away from the previous government’s tilt towards China received a boost with the U.S. government’s decision to back a domestic investigation into alleged war crimes during the country’s civil war. The U.S. was in the forefront of calls for an international probe into the abuses. In the corridors of power in Colombo, there was quiet satisfaction following U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Nisha Biswal’s announcement…
Default Author Profile
By Anjana Pasricha
Thu, 08/27/2015 - 10:20
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

Child Marriage