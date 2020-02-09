South & Central Asia

Afghan ‘Insider Attack’ Kills 2 US Soldiers, Wounds 6 Others

By Ayaz Gul
February 09, 2020 03:31 AM
In this Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018, photo, Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers carry out an exercise during a live firing at the…
FILE - Afghan National Army soldiers carry out an exercise during a live firing at the Afghan Military Academy in Kabul, Afghanistan, Oct. 31, 2018

ISLAMABAD - The U.S. military in Afghanistan confirmed Sunday at least two of its soldiers were killed and six others wounded when an Afghan partner turned his gun on them.

A spokesman for the U.S. forces in the country said the deadly overnight shootout took place in Sherzad district of eastern Nangarhar province.

“Upon completing a key-leader engagement at the district center, current reports indicate an individual in an Afghan uniform opened fire on the combined U.S. and Afghan force with a machine gun,” Colonel Sonny Leggett said. “We are still collecting information and the cause or motive behind the attack is unknown at this time.”

The wounded American soldiers were said to be receiving medical treatment at a U.S. facility.

No comment from Taliban

The governor of the eastern Afghan province, Shah Mahmood Miakhel, told VOA the assailant in army uniform was also killed in the ensuing firefight. He said three personnel of Afghan special force and a number of U.S. soldiers were among those wounded in the incident.

Miakhel noted it was not immediately clear whether the deadly attack was an outcome of some misunderstanding or the shooter was an “influenced” person. He stopped short of suggesting the rogue soldier could be a Taliban infiltrator. The governor said an investigation into the incident was ongoing to ascertain details.

Nangarhar province borders Pakistan and a number of its districts serve as strongholds of Taliban insurgents or harbor bases for militants linked to Islamic State terrorist group.

There are roughly 13,000 American troops stationed in Afghanistan. Some of them are tasked with conducting counterterrorism operations, while the rest are part of a NATO-led Resolute Support mission of several thousand coalition forces, training and advising Afghan security forces battling the Taliban.

Incidents involving Afghan personnel turning their guns on local partners or U.S.-led international forces during training or combat operations are not uncommon.

The Taliban claims its fighters have infiltrated Afghan forces and carry out such insider attacks when they get an opportunity. But the insurgent group has not taken credit for Saturday night’s incident.

Senator: Bring troops home

Republican U.S. Senator Rand Paul, reacting to reports of Saturday’s deadly incident tweeted: 

“We are long overdue to leave Afghanistan! After almost 2 decades, we need to declare victory and bring our troops home!”

The U.S. has been holding talks with the Taliban for months on a peace deal that, if signed, could lead to a gradual withdrawal of foreign forces from Afghanistan in return for insurgent security guarantees and commitments to engage in intra-Afghan peace negotiations to end hostilities in the country.

Related Stories

A U.S soldier patrols at night in Khost province, Afghanistan, seen through night vision equipment. About 400,000 veterans had a PTSD diagnosis in 2013, according to the Veterans Affairs health system.
USA
Official: US Citizen Believed Kidnapped in Afghanistan
A US official says an American citizen has been kidnapped in Afghanistan by a Taliban-affiliated group and that authorities are working to rescue him
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 02/06/2020 - 18:04
The wreckage of an airplane is seen after a crash in Deh Yak district of Ghazni province, Afghanistan January 27, 2020. NO…
South & Central Asia
US Eyes Mechanical Failure as Cause of Military Plane Crash in Afghanistan
Officials say no indications the plane was downed by enemy fire
Jeff Seldin
By Jeff Seldin
Wed, 01/29/2020 - 15:39
A wreckage of a U.S. military aircraft that crashed in Ghazni province, Afghanistan, is seen Monday, Jan. 27, 2020.
USA
US Recovers Bodies of Military Personnel Killed in Afghanistan Plane Crash
Officials say troops also found what they believe to be plane’s flight data recorder, removing it with the remains before destroying what was left of aircraft
Jeff Seldin
By Jeff Seldin
Tue, 01/28/2020 - 10:06
US infantrymen from the 101st Airborne Division and Afghan Army commandos exit a U.S. Army helicopter used to transport troops around Zhari District in Afghanistan's southern Kandahar province, 11 Sept. 2010.
USA
Pentagon Defends Track Record in Afghanistan
Spokesman says accusation there was an intent to lie or mislead 'doesn't hold water'
Jeff Seldin
By Jeff Seldin
Thu, 01/16/2020 - 20:34
Ayaz Gul
Written By
Ayaz Gul

Child Marriage