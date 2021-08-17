Afghanistan Developments Tuesday: What We Know   

At a news conference in Kabul, a Taliban spokesman vowed to respect women's rights "within Islamic law" and form an "inclusive Islamic" government.

The Taliban announced Tuesday a "general amnesty" for all, including government officials, and urged them to return to work.

The U.S. military is communicating with the Taliban while ramping up the air evacuation of Americans and Afghan allies from the international airport in Kabul, Pentagon officials said Tuesday.

Evacuation flights resumed Tuesday after a chaotic day in which thousands of people gathered there as diplomats and civilians tried to leave Afghanistan.

The United Nations refugee agency has called for a prohibition on the forced return of Afghan nationals, as thousands scramble to flee the country following the Taliban's takeover.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday that Afghanistan's leadership was responsible for the rapid collapse of the Afghan military but noted the alliance should learn lessons on how it conducts military training.

