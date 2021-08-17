South & Central Asia

Afghanistan Developments Tuesday: What We Know   

By VOA News
August 17, 2021 03:15 PM
Taliban fighters on a pick-up truck move around a market area, flocked with local Afghan people at the Kote Sangi area of Kabul…
Taliban fighters on a pickup truck move around a market area, flocked with local Afghan people at the Kote Sangi area of Kabul, August 17, 2021.

At a news conference in Kabul, a Taliban spokesman vowed to respect women's rights "within Islamic law" and form an "inclusive Islamic" government. 

The Taliban announced Tuesday a "general amnesty" for all, including government officials, and urged them to return to work. 

The U.S. military is communicating with the Taliban while ramping up the air evacuation of Americans and Afghan allies from the international airport in Kabul, Pentagon officials said Tuesday. 

Evacuation flights resumed Tuesday after a chaotic day in which thousands of people gathered there as diplomats and civilians tried to leave Afghanistan. 

The United Nations refugee agency has called for a prohibition on the forced return of Afghan nationals, as thousands scramble to flee the country following the Taliban's takeover. 

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday that Afghanistan's leadership was responsible for the rapid collapse of the Afghan military but noted the alliance should learn lessons on how it conducts military training. 
 

Related Stories

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a media conference at a NATO summit in Brussels, June 14, 2021.
Europe
NATO Blames Afghan Leaders for Collapse of Afghan Military 
Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg says speed with which Afghan troops weakened during Taliban’s offensive 'was a surprise,' and admits 'there are lessons that need to be learned'
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 08/17/2021 - 01:47 PM
Taliban fighters stand guard at an entrance gate outside the Interior Ministry in Kabul, August 17, 2021.
South & Central Asia
Afghanistan Confronts Return of Taliban Oppression
In its time running the country, Taliban’s signature tool was its brutality
Rob Garver is a freelance journalist from Alexandria, Virginia.
By Rob Garver
Tue, 08/17/2021 - 01:43 PM
Hundreds of people gather outside the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021.
South & Central Asia
Situation for Afghan Children Worsens as Taliban Gains Control
'Our prediction for 2021 are one child out of two will be severely malnourished,' says UNICEF chief of field operations & emergency
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Tue, 08/17/2021 - 12:09 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Afghanistan: The Costs of War

South & Central Asia

Afghanistan Developments Tuesday: What We Know   

Taliban fighters on a pick-up truck move around a market area, flocked with local Afghan people at the Kote Sangi area of Kabul…
South & Central Asia

Taliban's Afghanistan Takeover — a Timeline  

Members of Taliban forces keep watch at a check point in Kabul, Afghanistan August 17, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer NO RESALES. NO…
South & Central Asia

US Military 'Communicating' With Taliban Amid Ramped Up Evacuation

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby speaks during a briefing at the Pentagon in Washington, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. With security…
Europe

NATO Blames Afghan Leaders for Collapse of Afghan Military 

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a media conference at a NATO summit in Brussels, June 14, 2021.
South & Central Asia

Afghanistan Confronts Return of Taliban Oppression
Taliban fighters stand guard at an entrance gate outside the Interior Ministry in Kabul, August 17, 2021.