Afghanistan: What We Know 

Taliban fighters patrolled the streets of Kabul on Monday, a day after the group swept into the Afghan capital and President Ashraf Ghani left the country.

Thousands of civilians gathered Monday at Kabul International Airport, where U.S. soldiers fired warning shots as people ran across the tarmac seeking escape from the Taliban. Video from the airport shared on social media showed Afghans clinging to the sides of a U.S. military aircraft, while another video showed what appeared to be a person falling from a U.S. military plane after it took off.

The U.S. military has confirmed at least two deaths at the airport. Two armed gunmen fired into the crowds in two separate incidents, and both were killed by U.S. forces acting on a "real and tangible threat," said Pentagon press secretary John Kirby.

A U.S. official who spoke to VOA on the condition of anonymity also said reports of multiple civilian deaths during the takeoff of a U.S. military transport plane were "currently under investigation."

U.S. President Joe Biden said he stands "squarely behind" his decision to withdraw U.S. forces from Afghanistan in his first public comments since the Taliban captured Kabul.

"American troops cannot and should not be fighting in a war and dying in a war that Afghan forces are not willing to fight for themselves," he said in a nationally televised speech from the White House.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the U.N. Security Council, "The world is following events in Afghanistan with a heavy heart and deep disquiet about what lies ahead."

In a statement agreed by all 15 members, the council called for the immediate cessation of all hostilities and "the establishment, through inclusive negotiations, of a new government that is united, inclusive and representative — including with the full, equal and meaningful participation of women."

Some information for this report came from the Associated Press and Agence France-Presse.