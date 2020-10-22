Airstrike Kills Nearly a Dozen Children in Northeastern Afghanistan

Local officials in northeastern Afghanistan say 12 people were killed, 11 of them children, in an airstrike that struck a religious school.



The airstrike Wednesday in Takhar province came after three days of heavy fighting between Afghan security forces and Taliban fighters that left more than two dozen security personnel dead. It wasn’t immediately clear who carried out the airstrike.



Officials say 14 others were wounded in the attack.



Continuous fighting between the U.S.-backed Afghan government and the Taliban have complicated intra-Afghan peace talks that began last month in Qatar.



The United States is seeking an agreement that would allow it to bring an end to its 19-year military involvement in Afghanistan, the longest war in U.S. history.