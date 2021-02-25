Armenian Prime Minister Warns of Coup After Resignation Demand

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan warned Thursday of an attempted coup after top military officials called for him and his government to resign.



The demands from the General Staff followed Pashinyan’s move earlier this week to oust its deputy chief.



Pashinyan went further after the military’s statement Thursday, firing General Staff chief Onik Gasparyan.



Both Pashinyan and opposition groups called for their supporters to gather in Armenia’s capital.



There have been protests calling for Pashinyan’s resignation since November when he signed a Russia-brokered peace agreement to end more than six weeks of fighting with Azerbaijan over the Nagorno-Karabakh region.



Under the deal, Azerbaijan reclaimed control over large parts of Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding areas.



Nagorno-Karabakh is within Azerbaijan, but for more than 25 years had been under control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia.



Pashinyan defended the peace agreement as necessary to prevent further advances by Azerbaijan.