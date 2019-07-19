South & Central Asia

Blast Near Kabul University Kills 2, Injures 10

By Reuters
July 19, 2019 01:29 AM
An Afghan policeman keeps watch at the site of a blast near Kabul University in Kabul
An Afghan policeman keeps watch at the site of a blast near Kabul University in Kabul

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

KABUL, AFGHANISTAN — An explosion Friday outside an entrance to Kabul University in the Afghan capital killed at least two people and injured 10, officials said. 

Health ministry spokesman Wahid Mayar said two bodies and 10 injured people had been taken to hospital after the blast. No militant group has yet claimed responsibility.

A student at the university campus said the explosion happened when a number of students were waiting near the campus gate to attend an exam. One or two vehicles caught fire after the explosion.

The university compound houses several hostels where many students stay over the summer, attending classes and conducting research. The university is co-educational. 

Traffic was light in the area because Friday is a weekly holiday in Afghanistan.

Kabul Police chief spokesman Ferdous Faramarz said a police team defused a second bomb that was placed close to the explosion site near a university gate.

Related Stories

00:01:48
Extremism Watch
IS Operatives Arrested in Kabul Amid Fears of Rising Extremism
Afghanistan's spy agency this week arrested four Islamic State operatives, including a university professor in Kabul
Afghan policemen stand guard at the gate of one of Kabul's universities, June 4, 2018.
South & Central Asia
Afghan University Teacher, Students Among IS Operatives Arrested in Kabul
Former national security adviser and current presidential candidate Haneef Atmar says terror group is a threat not only to Afghanistan but also to global security
Default Author Profile
By Ayaz Gul
July 08, 2019
Afghanistan - Mena Mangal Former TV presenter in Ariana TV Network killed by unknown armed motorbike riders in Kabul city. undated
South & Central Asia
Prominent Afghan TV Journalist Shot Dead in Kabul
Afghan officials say a former prominent female television journalist in Afghanistan has been killed in Kabul.
00:01:00
Archive
VOA60 America - Taliban Bomber Targets US Military Convoy in Kabul
Default Author Profile
Written By
Reuters