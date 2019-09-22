Bus Crash Kills 25 in Northwest Pakistan, after Brakes Fail

ISLAMABAD - A bus crash on a mountainous road in northwest Pakistan Sunday killed 25 passengers and injured 20 others, police said.

Abdul Wakil, a local police officer, said the accident happened in the Chilas distract on the bus' route from Skardu to the city of Rawalpindi.

Wakil said rescue efforts were facing difficulties in the remote mountainous terrain due to lack of needed equipment and resources.

Such road accidents are common in Pakistan where motorists largely disregard traffic rules and safety standards on battered roads. Last month a speeding bus fell off a mountainous road into a river in the northwest, killing 24 passengers.