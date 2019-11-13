South & Central Asia

Car Bomb Kills 7 in Afghan Capital, Kabul

By Ayaz Gul
November 13, 2019 01:15 AM
Afghan security personnel gather at the site of an explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. An explosion has…
Afghan security personnel gather at the site of an explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan, Nov. 13, 2019. An explosion rocked the Afghan capital as early morning commuters were on the street heading to work.

ISLAMABAD - A car bomb explosion in the Afghan capital of Kabul Wednesday killed at least seven people and injured around ten others, including children.

Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi tweeted the early morning blast targeted a foreign private security company vehicle. He said four foreign employees of the company were among those injured but gave no further details. 

There were no immediate claims of responsibility for the bombing, which came after days of a lull in violence in Kabul. 

Taliban insurgents and militants linked to the Afghan branch of Islamic State often claim credit for plotting such attacks. 

Wednesday’s violence comes a day after Afghan President Ashraf Ghani freed three high-profile Taliban prisoners in exchange for two Western hostages, an American and an Australian. 

The two foreigners were teaching at Kabul’s American University of Afghanistan before they were kidnapped at gunpoint near the campus in August 2016. 

Related Stories

Takhar province, Afghanistan
South & Central Asia
9 School Children Killed in Afghanistan Land Mine Blast
Police say a Taliban anti-personnel mine went off as students walked to school in the northeastern province of Takhar
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sat, 11/02/2019 - 08:05
Afghanistan's National Security Adviser Hamdullah Mohib
South & Central Asia
Afghan Government Links Peace Talks With Taliban to One-Month Cease-Fire 
Adviser to President Ashraf Ghani on national security, revealed details of the plan at a news conference as officials confirmed to VOA a fresh Taliban attack in northern Jowzjan province killed at least 20 Afghan forces
Ayaz Gul
By Ayaz Gul
Tue, 10/29/2019 - 11:12
Ayaz Gul
Written By
Ayaz Gul

Child Marriage