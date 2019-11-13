Car Bomb Kills 7 in Afghan Capital, Kabul

ISLAMABAD - A car bomb explosion in the Afghan capital of Kabul Wednesday killed at least seven people and injured around ten others, including children.

Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi tweeted the early morning blast targeted a foreign private security company vehicle. He said four foreign employees of the company were among those injured but gave no further details.

There were no immediate claims of responsibility for the bombing, which came after days of a lull in violence in Kabul.

Taliban insurgents and militants linked to the Afghan branch of Islamic State often claim credit for plotting such attacks.

Wednesday’s violence comes a day after Afghan President Ashraf Ghani freed three high-profile Taliban prisoners in exchange for two Western hostages, an American and an Australian.

The two foreigners were teaching at Kabul’s American University of Afghanistan before they were kidnapped at gunpoint near the campus in August 2016.