Car Bomb Strikes Afghan Capital, Leaves Dozens Dead, Injured

KABUL, AFGHANISTAN - A large car bomb rocked the Afghan capital Thursday, and smoke rose from a part of eastern Kabul near a neighborhood housing the U.S. Embassy, the NATO Resolute Support mission and other diplomatic missions.

Firdaus Faramarz, a spokesman for Kabul’s police chief, told The Associated Press that the explosion took place in the city’s Ninth Police District. It appeared to target a checkpoint in the heavily guarded Shashdarak area where the Afghan national security authorities have offices.

Another Afghan official says at least 10 civilians are dead and another 42 wounded in a Taliban car bombing in Kabul near the U.S. Embassy and the headquarters of the NATO Resolute Support mission.

Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi announced the new toll Thursday afternoon. It was the second major Taliban bombing in Kabul this week.

The attacks are taking place even as a U.S. envoy is in town to brief Afghanistan's president and others on a deal “in principle” that he has reached with the Taliban on ending America's longest war.

The Afghan government has warned that the deal from which Afghan officials have been sidelined is moving dangerously quickly.

A Taliban suicide bombing in eastern Kabul on Monday night, which the insurgents said targeted a foreign compound, killed at least 16 people and wounded more than 100, almost all of them local civilians.