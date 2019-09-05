South & Central Asia

Car Bomb Strikes Afghan Capital, Leaves Dozens Dead, Injured

By Associated Press
September 5, 2019 02:46 AM
Revision Date
Afghan army soldiers arrive at the site of a car bomb blast in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. A large car bomb rocked the Afghan capital on Thursday and smoke rose from a part of eastern Kabul near a neighborhood housing the U.S…
Afghan army soldiers arrive at the site of a car bomb blast in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sept. 5, 2019.

KABUL, AFGHANISTAN - A large car bomb rocked the Afghan capital Thursday, and smoke rose from a part of eastern Kabul near a neighborhood housing the U.S. Embassy, the NATO Resolute Support mission and other diplomatic missions.

Firdaus Faramarz, a spokesman for Kabul’s police chief, told The Associated Press that the explosion took place in the city’s Ninth Police District. It appeared to target a checkpoint in the heavily guarded Shashdarak area where the Afghan national security authorities have offices.

Another Afghan official says at least 10 civilians are dead and another 42 wounded in a Taliban car bombing in Kabul near the U.S. Embassy and the headquarters of the NATO Resolute Support mission.

Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi announced the new toll Thursday afternoon. It was the second major Taliban bombing in Kabul this week.

The attacks are taking place even as a U.S. envoy is in town to brief Afghanistan's president and others on a deal “in principle” that he has reached with the Taliban on ending America's longest war.

The Afghan government has warned that the deal from which Afghan officials have been sidelined is moving dangerously quickly.

A Taliban suicide bombing in eastern Kabul on Monday night, which the insurgents said targeted a foreign compound, killed at least 16 people and wounded more than 100, almost all of them local civilians.

Related Stories

Afghan security forces arrive during a fight against Taliban fighters in Kunduz province north of Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. The Taliban have launched a new large-scale attack on one of Afghanistan's main cities, Kunduz, and taken…
South & Central Asia
Ex-US Envoys: Full US Pullout From Afghanistan Could Ignite 'Total Civil War'
The nine, including five former ambassadors to Kabul, a former special envoy to Afghanistan and a former deputy secretary of State, issued their warning a day after US chief negotiator Zalmay Khalilzad announced a draft accord with the Taliban for an initial drawdown of nearly 5,000 US troops
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
Tue, 09/03/2019 - 19:56
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, Aug. 21, 2019.
USA
Trump: US Troops Would Remain in Afghanistan After Deal with Taliban
'We're reducing that presence very substantially and we're going to always have a presence,' US president tells Fox News radio
Default Author Profile
By VOA News
Thu, 08/29/2019 - 12:21
FILE - U.S. troops patrol at an Afghan National Army base in Logar province, Afghanistan Aug. 7, 2018.
USA
US Military: Too Soon to Discuss Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal
Marine Gen. Joseph Dunford expressed hope a peace agreement would cause 'a disruption of the status quo' needed to reach a resolution to the 18-year-long conflict
Carla Babb profile image
By Carla Babb
Wed, 08/28/2019 - 16:55
FILE - Members of the Taliban attend the second day of the Intra Afghan Dialogue talks in the Qatari capital, Doha, July 8, 2019.
South & Central Asia
Taliban Again Eyeing Power in Afghanistan?
With draft peace agreement between US and Afghan Taliban circulating after 10 months of negotiations, insurgent group is pushing new media campaign boasting about what it describes as 'success' of its past strict Islamic rule
Default Author Profile
By Ayaz Gul
Mon, 08/26/2019 - 12:24
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press

The Worth of a Girl