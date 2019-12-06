South & Central Asia

Demonstrators Besiege Pakistan Newspaper 2nd Time in a Week

By Associated Press
December 06, 2019 01:00 PM
Pakistani journalists take part in a demonstration to show solidarity with the workers of English-language newspaper Dawn, in…
Pakistani journalists take part in a demonstration to show solidarity with the workers of English-language newspaper Dawn, in Karachi, Pakistan, Dec. 5, 2019.

ISLAMABAD - Dozens of protesters briefly besieged the office of a well-known independent newspaper in Islamabad, chanting slogans against the editor and staff and setting fire to copies of the paper before fleeing.
                   
Friday's protest was the second incident this week at the offices of the English-language Dawn newspaper. It comes a day after journalists and rights activists rallied in support of the paper and criticized an earlier anti-newspaper protest.
                   
The protesters Tuesday had also besieged the newspaper's building, demanding that editor Zaffar Abbas and publisher Hameed Haroon be hanged for reporting that the London Bridge attacker was of “Pakistani origin.”
                   
Abbas went on Twitter to condemn what he says was yet another orchestrated demonstration against the paper. He said police were alerted and he was seeking protection for the staff and building.
                   
It was unclear exactly who was behind the protests and authorities have made no arrests in connection with the increasing threats to the newspaper. Dawn has a history of bitter relations with the country's powerful military.

