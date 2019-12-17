Ex-Pakistan President Sentenced to Death

A special court in Pakistan has found former military President Pervez Musharraf guilty of high treason and sentenced him to death.

The high-profile treason case dates back to 2007 when Musharraf, president and military chief of Pakistan at the time, imposed a brief emergency rule and suspended the constitution in a bid to cling to power in the face of growing public demands for him to step down.

The former Pakistani leader, who also faces several other legal challenges stemming from his days in power, rejects the charges as politically motivated. He has been living in Dubai since 2016, when he traveled to the country for medical reasons.

Musharraf took power in a bloodless military coup in 1999 by ousting the government of then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif whom he later exiled to Saudi Arabia along with his family members.