South & Central Asia

Foreigner in UN Vehicle, 8 Afghan Soldiers and 9 Civilians Die in Weekend Attacks

By Ayaz Gul
November 24, 2019 12:53 PM
Afghan security personnel arrive at the site of explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. An Afghan official said…
Afghan security personnel arrive at the site of explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan, Nov. 24, 2019.

ISLAMABAD - More than three dozen people are reported dead in a series of security-related incidents in Afghanistan, including a fatal attack on a U.N. vehicle in the capital, Kabul. Several of the dead were civilians.

Afghan officials said Sunday that Taliban rebels assaulted a security outpost in central Daykundi province overnight, killing eight soldiers and wounding four others.

Senior provincial authorities claimed the ensuing firefight also killed at least 20 assailants, though the Taliban disputed those claims.

Meanwhile, doctors and residents in western Farah province said an Afghan government air strike has killed at least nine civilians and injured several others.

The mainstream local TOLO news channel reported Sunday relatives took to the streets with bodies of the victims to protest and demand an immediate investigation into the deadly incident.

In Kabul, Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said one foreign national was killed and five people were injured by a hand grenade hurled at a U.N. vehicle in the Makrorayan area of the city. The spokesman did not provide details but local news reports suggest the death toll may climb.

TOLO quoted protesters in Farah province saying the worshipers were leaving a mosque in the Pusht Rod district after offering Saturday evening prayers when the air strike hit them.

Provincial authorities told the media outlet anti-insurgency operations were carried out in Posht Rod and a nearby district, but they would not confirm whether the action caused any civilian casualties.

Civilians continue to bear the brunt of the Afghan war. The United Nations has documented around 2,600 Afghan civilian deaths in the first nine months of 2019 while more than 5,600 were injured.

 

Related Stories

FILE - Members of Islamic State-Khorasan raise a flag in a tribal region of Afghanistan, Nov. 2, 2015.
South & Central Asia
Islamic State Staggers in Afghanistan, but Survives 
US officials warn pronouncements that IS-Khorasan has been 'obliterated' after months of fighting in Nangarhar province should not be seen as its death knell 
Jeff Seldin
By Jeff Seldin
Thu, 11/21/2019 - 19:02
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump look on as a U.S. Army carry team moves a transfer case containing the…
USA
Trump Pays His Respects to Army Officers Killed in Afghanistan
Chief Warrant Officer 2 David C. Knadle, 33, and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Kirk T. Fuchigami Jr., 25, were killed when their helicopter crashed as they provided security for troops on the ground in Logar Province in eastern Afghanistan
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 11/21/2019 - 19:10
Afghan presidential candidates Abdullah Abdullah looks on as he speaks during an interview with AFP at the Sapedar Palace in…
South & Central Asia
Afghanistan's Presidential Poll Results Delayed Again
There was no immediate comment from the candidates about the delay
AFP logo
By AFP
Wed, 11/13/2019 - 10:39
Takhar province, Afghanistan
South & Central Asia
9 School Children Killed in Afghanistan Land Mine Blast
Police say a Taliban anti-personnel mine went off as students walked to school in the northeastern province of Takhar
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sat, 11/02/2019 - 08:05
Ayaz Gul
Written By
Ayaz Gul

Child Marriage