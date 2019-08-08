South & Central Asia

Former Kyrgyz President's Supporters Release Hostages

By RFE/RL
August 8, 2019 07:37 AM
Armed supporters of Kyrgyz former President Almazbek Atambayev guard his house during an operation of state security forces to detain Atambayev, in the village of Koi Tash near Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Aug. 7, 2019.
Armed supporters of Kyrgyz former President Almazbek Atambayev guard his house during an operation of state security forces to detain Atambayev, who was accused of corruption, in the village of Koi Tash near Bishkek, Aug. 07, 2019.

BISHKEK - Six members of the special forces being held hostage by supporters of former Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambaev after a failed attempt to detain him have been released.

RFE/RL correspondents at Atambaev's residential compound on the outskirts of the capital on August 8 said that they saw the transfer of the hostages, who were given to police officials at the site.

All six were taken away from the area in the same vehicle, they added.

Tensions remained high on August 8, a day after elite security forces failed to arrest the 62-year-old Atambaev, who faces five counts of criminally abusing his office when he was Kyrgyzstan's president from 2011 to 2017 — including corruption, abuse of office, and illegally enriching himself.

FILE - Kyrgyz former President Almazbek Atambayev, who was stripped of legal immunity after a parliamentary vote, and his supporters attend a meeting with journalists in the village of Koy-Tash near Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan June 27, 2019.

Atambaev, who rejects the charges, remains at his residential compound on the outskirts of Bishkek, where his supporters blocked police from detaining the former president.

Speaking at the extraordinary session of the National Security Council on August 8, Jeenbekov said Atambaev carries full responsibility for the deadly violence.

“Almazbek Atambaev has completely ignored the constitution and laws of the Kyrgyz Republic and obstructed the legal implementation of investigations with the use of arms," Jeenbekov said, ordering the council "to undertake all necessary measures to establish peace and security in the country as soon as possible."

Authorities moved in on the former president’s compound to carry out a subpoena in an unspecified investigation but were met with armed resistance by Atambaev’s supporters.

He called the attempt to arrest him unconstitutional and illegal and told reporters at the compound on August 8 that it is Jeenbekov and his government who carry responsibility for the violence because of how they conducted the raid.

“Yesterday they did not say they came to take me for questioning, they came like gangsters and started shooting at people. For one or two months I have been saying that I will use arms to protect myself if somebody dares to trespass upon my home. I have a pistol that I received as a gift and a rifle,” Atambaev said, adding that his supporters did not have any firearms.

Armed supporters of Kyrgyz former President Almazbek Atambayev guard his house during an operation of state security forces to detain Atambayev, in the village of Koi Tash, Aug. 07, 2019.

Atambaev confirmed that six special-forces troops were still being held by his supporters and he called for their release as “they are somebody’s children too.”

The former president also said he and his supporters on August 8 will head to the Media Forum building in Bishkek, which he owns and which houses the Aprel TV company.

Atambaev said he will hold a press conference at the station and then lead the group to the government building for a rally.

"We will rally so that nobody can mistake us for sheep. What happened yesterday was a seizure attempt... The prosecutor-general pretends to not know the law, or in fact maybe he doesn't know the law. My house is under state protection until a court rules otherwise and nobody has a right to trespass, " Atambaev said.

Atambaev said he has offered to provide written responses to questions, but “the authorities did not heed my calls to act within the confines of the law…. I am ready to answer any questions, because there was no corruption,” he said.

Apart from the special-forces member who died of his wounds, the Health Ministry said 52 people were wounded in the clash, including at least 15 police officers.

"The number of those who sought medical help is 52, and 20 of them were hospitalized. Eleven more people are being treated in special forces’ medical facilities," a ministry representative said on August 8.

Chui regional police Chief Samat Kurmankulov was among the injured. Doctors performed brain surgery on Kurmankulov and he is in critical condition, the Health Ministry said, after being hit by a rock thrown at him.

Shattered calm

A scene of calm at the sprawling compound was shattered in an instant.

Atambaev was in the courtyard shaking hands with supporters when special forces began pouring in.

A video showed him being whisked away, but still within the sprawling premises. Sporadic gunfire could be heard during the initial raid and continued into the night as supporters poured into the area.

The Kyrgyz State Committee for National Security (UKMK) said the police used only rubber bullets.

Jeenbekov and Atambaev have traded accusations of incompetence and a lack of professionalism in recent months.

The storming of the compound comes after Deputy Interior Minister Mirlan Kanimetov and several other officials visited Atambaev on July 22 after he had refused to obey a subpoena for a third time.

Under Kyrgyz law, a person who refuses to comply with two subpoenas can be forcibly detained for questioning.

After parliament on June 27 voted to strip immunity from prosecution for former presidents, the embattled Atambaev has spent most of his time at his residential compound and has publicly stated that he has weapons.

His lawyer has called the immunity vote unconstitutional.

Kyrgystan saw a smooth and peaceful transfer of power from Atambaev to Jeenbekov, which was welcomed by the international community after the two previous presidential changes — in 2005 and 2010 — came after violent rioting.

The former Soviet republic remains closely allied with Russia, which operates a military base in the northern Kyrgyz town of Kant.

Last month Atambaev flew on a private plane to Moscow to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

After the meeting Putin called for political stability in Kyrgyzstan and unity around the incumbent president to aid in the country's development.

The head of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service on August 8 called on "all sides" in the conflict to show restraint while sorting out the situation.

 

 

Related Stories

FILE - Kyrgyz former President Almazbek Atambayev, who was stripped of legal immunity after a parliamentary vote, and his supporters attend a meeting with journalists in the village of Koy-Tash near Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan June 27, 2019.
South & Central Asia
Shots Fired as Special Forces Raid Former Kyrgyzstan Leader's Home
Reinforcements were reported coming to Koi-Tash to intensify efforts to take Almazbek Atambayev into custody; he faces corruption charges
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
August 07, 2019
FILE - Kyrgyz brides and bridegrooms pray in the central mosque during a mass wedding ceremony in the capital Bishkek, Oct. 30, 2013. Fifty couples took part in the mass wedding ceremony sponsored by a state company.
South & Central Asia
Kyrgyzstan Women Fight to End Bride Kidnapping
Walking proudly down a catwalk, the lights and glamour seemed like a lifetime away from Elzat Kazakbaeva’s nightmare ordeal five years ago when she was grabbed off a Kyrgyzstan street by a group of men wanting to marry her to an uninvited suitor.Kazakbaeva is one of thousands of woman abducted and forced to marry each year in the former Soviet republic in Central Asia where bride kidnappings continue, particularly in rural areas.Bride kidnapping, which also occurs…
People vote at a polling station during the presidential election in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Oct. 15, 2017.
East Asia Pacific
Kyrgyzstan Votes in Tight Presidential Race
Kyrgyzstan began voting Sunday in a presidential election with no candidate expected to win outright, and observers predicting a close runoff between two pro-Russian candidates, one of whom is backed by the outgoing leader. The mainly Muslim nation of 6 million people is a close ally of Moscow and hosts a Russian military base, helping its former Soviet overlord project power across the region where China and the United States also vie for influence. In contrast…
A man lights candles arranged in a form of a cross at a symbolic memorial outside Sennaya subway station in St. Petersburg, Russia, April 4, 2017.
Extremism Watch
Concerns Mount Over Kyrgyzstan Being Breeding Ground for Terrorists
Russia's subway bombing, carried out by a suspected Kyrgyz-born Russian citizen, has again cast concerns on worldwide terrorism associated with the Central Asian nation of Kyrgyzstan.Monday's attack in St. Petersburg follows terror incidents in recent years, like the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings — carried out by Chechens who grew up in Kyrgyzstan — and an Istanbul airport attack last June in which one suspect was Kyrgyz.Although Russian officials suspect that…
Default Author Profile
By Mehdi Jedinia
April 04, 2017
Default Author Profile
Written By
RFE/RL