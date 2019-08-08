Former Kyrgyz President's Supporters Release Hostages

BISHKEK - Six members of the special forces being held hostage by supporters of former Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambaev after a failed attempt to detain him have been released.

RFE/RL correspondents at Atambaev's residential compound on the outskirts of the capital on August 8 said that they saw the transfer of the hostages, who were given to police officials at the site.

All six were taken away from the area in the same vehicle, they added.

Tensions remained high on August 8, a day after elite security forces failed to arrest the 62-year-old Atambaev, who faces five counts of criminally abusing his office when he was Kyrgyzstan's president from 2011 to 2017 — including corruption, abuse of office, and illegally enriching himself.

FILE - Kyrgyz former President Almazbek Atambayev, who was stripped of legal immunity after a parliamentary vote, and his supporters attend a meeting with journalists in the village of Koy-Tash near Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan June 27, 2019.

Atambaev, who rejects the charges, remains at his residential compound on the outskirts of Bishkek, where his supporters blocked police from detaining the former president.

Speaking at the extraordinary session of the National Security Council on August 8, Jeenbekov said Atambaev carries full responsibility for the deadly violence.

“Almazbek Atambaev has completely ignored the constitution and laws of the Kyrgyz Republic and obstructed the legal implementation of investigations with the use of arms," Jeenbekov said, ordering the council "to undertake all necessary measures to establish peace and security in the country as soon as possible."

Authorities moved in on the former president’s compound to carry out a subpoena in an unspecified investigation but were met with armed resistance by Atambaev’s supporters.

He called the attempt to arrest him unconstitutional and illegal and told reporters at the compound on August 8 that it is Jeenbekov and his government who carry responsibility for the violence because of how they conducted the raid.

“Yesterday they did not say they came to take me for questioning, they came like gangsters and started shooting at people. For one or two months I have been saying that I will use arms to protect myself if somebody dares to trespass upon my home. I have a pistol that I received as a gift and a rifle,” Atambaev said, adding that his supporters did not have any firearms.

Armed supporters of Kyrgyz former President Almazbek Atambayev guard his house during an operation of state security forces to detain Atambayev, in the village of Koi Tash, Aug. 07, 2019.

Atambaev confirmed that six special-forces troops were still being held by his supporters and he called for their release as “they are somebody’s children too.”

The former president also said he and his supporters on August 8 will head to the Media Forum building in Bishkek, which he owns and which houses the Aprel TV company.

Atambaev said he will hold a press conference at the station and then lead the group to the government building for a rally.

"We will rally so that nobody can mistake us for sheep. What happened yesterday was a seizure attempt... The prosecutor-general pretends to not know the law, or in fact maybe he doesn't know the law. My house is under state protection until a court rules otherwise and nobody has a right to trespass, " Atambaev said.



Atambaev said he has offered to provide written responses to questions, but “the authorities did not heed my calls to act within the confines of the law…. I am ready to answer any questions, because there was no corruption,” he said.

Apart from the special-forces member who died of his wounds, the Health Ministry said 52 people were wounded in the clash, including at least 15 police officers.

"The number of those who sought medical help is 52, and 20 of them were hospitalized. Eleven more people are being treated in special forces’ medical facilities," a ministry representative said on August 8.

Chui regional police Chief Samat Kurmankulov was among the injured. Doctors performed brain surgery on Kurmankulov and he is in critical condition, the Health Ministry said, after being hit by a rock thrown at him.



Shattered calm



A scene of calm at the sprawling compound was shattered in an instant.

Atambaev was in the courtyard shaking hands with supporters when special forces began pouring in.

A video showed him being whisked away, but still within the sprawling premises. Sporadic gunfire could be heard during the initial raid and continued into the night as supporters poured into the area.

The Kyrgyz State Committee for National Security (UKMK) said the police used only rubber bullets.

Jeenbekov and Atambaev have traded accusations of incompetence and a lack of professionalism in recent months.

The storming of the compound comes after Deputy Interior Minister Mirlan Kanimetov and several other officials visited Atambaev on July 22 after he had refused to obey a subpoena for a third time.

Under Kyrgyz law, a person who refuses to comply with two subpoenas can be forcibly detained for questioning.

After parliament on June 27 voted to strip immunity from prosecution for former presidents, the embattled Atambaev has spent most of his time at his residential compound and has publicly stated that he has weapons.

His lawyer has called the immunity vote unconstitutional.

Kyrgystan saw a smooth and peaceful transfer of power from Atambaev to Jeenbekov, which was welcomed by the international community after the two previous presidential changes — in 2005 and 2010 — came after violent rioting.

The former Soviet republic remains closely allied with Russia, which operates a military base in the northern Kyrgyz town of Kant.

Last month Atambaev flew on a private plane to Moscow to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

After the meeting Putin called for political stability in Kyrgyzstan and unity around the incumbent president to aid in the country's development.

The head of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service on August 8 called on "all sides" in the conflict to show restraint while sorting out the situation.