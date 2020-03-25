Gunmen Attack Sikh Temple in Kabul

A Sikh religious compound was attacked in the Afghan capital of Kabul Wednesday.

A spokesman for the Interior Ministry says security forces have blocked off the area around the temple and have exchanged fire with the gunmen.

Narindra Singh Khalsa, a Sikh lawmaker, told news outlets that four people had been killed and more than 100 people trapped inside the temple.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Afghanistan’s minority Sikh community has been targeted numerous times by Islamic extremists in recent years. A suicide bomber killed more than a dozen people in the eastern city of Jalalabad in 2018 in an attack claimed by Islamic State.