South & Central Asia

India to Allow Tourists Back Into Kashmir

By Associated Press
October 8, 2019 11:16 AM
FILE PHOTO: An aerial view shows Dal Lake, one of Kashmir's main tourist attractions, in Srinagar, September 20, 2019. REUTERS…
An aerial view shows Dal Lake, one of Kashmir's main tourist attractions, in Srinagar, September 20, 2019.

NEW DELHI - Authorities in Indian-controlled Kashmir will allow tourists back into the region two months after ordering them to leave because of security concerns, an official said Tuesday.
 
But tourists are unlikely to experience normal life in the disputed region or be able to use mobile internet or cell phones, which remain cut.
 
Local government spokesman Rohit Kansal said the decision was made after a review of the situation. Security restrictions "have now been withdrawn almost entirely from all parts of Jammu and Kashmir,'' he said.
 
He said the restrictions on the entry of tourists will be lifted on Thursday.

The government instructed tourists and Hindu pilgrims to leave on Aug. 2, three days before India stripped the Muslim-majority region of its statehood and decades-old semi-autonomy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist-led government also sent tens of thousands of additional troops to the region, already one of the most militarized in the world. It imposed a harsh security clampdown, cutting virtually all communications.
 
Indian troops arrested thousands of anti-India as well as pro-India activists, including some Kashmiri leaders who have historically accepted Indian rule over the region, in the days leading up to and after the revoking of its special status.
 
The moves touched off widespread anger, as one of the revisions allows anyone to buy land in the territory, which some Kashmiris fear will result in an influx of Hindus who would change the region's culture and demographics.

Authorities have since eased some restrictions and encouraged students to return to school and businesses to reopen, but Kashmiris have largely stayed indoors to show their defiance of Indian rule.

They have launched a campaign of refusal to resume their normal lives, confounding India at the cost of economic losses for themselves. Shops have adopted new, limited hours of operation in the early morning and evening.

Kashmir's pristine mountainous landscape, ski resorts, lake houseboats and apple orchards have long made it a tourist attraction. However, a full-blown armed rebellion has raged in the Indian-controlled portion of Kashmir since 1989 seeking a united Kashmir _ either under Pakistani rule or independent of both countries.

About 70,000 people have been killed in the uprising and an Indian military crackdown. India accuses Pakistan of training and arming the rebels, a charge Islamabad denies.

Simmering tensions over Kashmir have also threatened to erupt into open conflict between India and Pakistan after New Delhi imposed the heavy restrictions in the area it controls. Kashmir is divided between the two nuclear-armed rivals, which both claim it in its entirety. They have fought two wars over its control.

Related Stories

Indian policemen stand guard outside the residence of National Conference president Farooq Abdullah in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Sept. 16, 2019.
South & Central Asia
India’s Top Court Asks Government to Return Normal Life to Kashmir
Government says restrictions have prevented widespread casualties
Default Author Profile
By Anjana Pasricha
Mon, 09/16/2019 - 12:08
Indian paramilitary soldiers stand guard outside the main telephone exchange building in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Sept. 5, 2019.
South & Central Asia
India Says Landline Phone Service Fully Restored in Kashmir
Officials say they have restored all landline phone service in Indian-administered Kashmir after suspending most communications, including mobile internet, on Aug. 5
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Thu, 09/05/2019 - 08:58
Default Content Teaser
South & Central Asia
Residents of Kashmir Border Town Urge Modi to End Lockdown
While millions of people continue to live under a prolonged security lockdown in Indian-controlled Kashmir, villagers near the border on the Pakistani side of the disputed territory complain intensified military skirmishes between the two countries are also impacting their routine life. Ayaz Gul reports from the border town of Chakothi.
Default Author Profile
By Ayaz Gul
Sat, 08/31/2019 - 02:13
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press

The Worth of a Girl