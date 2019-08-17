South & Central Asia

India Begins Restoring Communications to Kashmir

Pakistani attend funeral of Pakistani soldier Taimoor Aslam who reportedly was killed during a firing at the Line of Control between Pakistan and Indian Kashmiris, Aug. 16, 2019, in Lahore, Pakistan.
Officials in India-controlled Kashmir began restoring telephone service Saturday to the Himalayan region.

The Indian-controlled section of disputed Kashmir has been under lockdown since early August, when New Delhi deployed tens of thousands of additional troops to the region as it cut off landlines, mobile phones and the internet and stripped the Muslim-majority region of its autonomy.

The U.N. Security Council held a private meeting Friday to discuss India's decision to revoke Kashmir's special status which has escalated tensions with neighboring Pakistan.  

Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan, but is claimed in full by both.  

Kashmir has been a regional flashpoint for decades.  Nuclear powers India and Pakistan have fought several wars over Kashmir since they both gained independence from Britain in 1947.

