South & Central Asia

India Says Pakistan Has Reactivated Militant Camps

By Associated Press
September 23, 2019 08:53 AM
Indian Army Chief Gen. Bipin Rawat speaks to the media after flying in a Tejas, an Indian Air Force light combat aircraft, on the second day of Aero India 2019 at Yelahanka air base in Bangalore, India, Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. Aero India is a…
Indian Army Chief Gen. Bipin Rawat speaks to the media

NEW DELHI - India's army chief says Pakistan has reactivated militant camps in Pakistan-held Kashmir and about 500 militants are waiting to infiltrate into India.

Bipin Rawat said Monday that the camps have been reactivated after India's air force destroyed them earlier this year.

Officials from Pakistan's foreign ministry denied the accusation.

On Feb. 26, India claimed it struck a militant camp in Balakot, Pakistan. It said the camp hosted members of a group responsible for a suicide bombing in Kashmir that killed 40 Indian paramilitary troops.

Pakistan denied the strike was carried out from its soil. It also said no such camps were hit or operated in the area.

In retaliation, Pakistan's air force shot down an Indian fighter jet and took an Indian pilot prisoner. He was later released.

Indian paramilitary soldiers stand guard outside the main telephone exchange building in Srinagar, Indian-controlled Kashmir, Sept. 5, 2019.
South & Central Asia
India Says Suspected Militants Trying to Infiltrate Kashmir
India's national security adviser says his information is based on radio intercepts and ground intelligence
By Anjana Pasricha
Sat, 09/07/2019 - 11:31
Indian policemen stand guard outside the residence of National Conference president Farooq Abdullah in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Sept. 16, 2019.
South & Central Asia
India's Top Court Asks Government to Return Normal Life to Kashmir
Government says restrictions have prevented widespread casualties
By Anjana Pasricha
Mon, 09/16/2019 - 11:35
A Pakistani Kashmiri youth holds Pakistani and Kashmiri flags as he walks past a banner featuring a photograph of Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan, left, during a rally in Muzaffarabad, Sept. 13, 2019.
South & Central Asia
Indian Actions in Kashmir Will Foster Extremism, Pakistan's PM Warns
Imran Khan's comments come one month after India revoked the special status of Kashmir, which is claimed by India and Pakistan
By Ayesha Tanzeem
Fri, 09/13/2019 - 16:46
Associated Press

