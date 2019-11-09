South & Central Asia

Indian Court Rules in Favor of Hindu Temple on Disputed Land

By Associated Press
November 09, 2019 01:44 AM
A Hindu pilgrim touches in obeisance an image of Hindu deities Rama, Sita and Lakshman in Ayodhya, India , Saturday, Nov. 9,…
A Hindu pilgrim touches in obeisance an image of Hindu deities Rama, Sita and Lakshman in Ayodhya, India , Nov. 9, 2019. The Supreme Court issued a verdict Saturday in a decades-old land title dispute between Muslims and Hindus.

NEW DELHI - India’s Supreme Court has ruled in favor of a Hindu temple on a disputed religious ground and ordered that alternative land be given to Muslims. 

The dispute over land ownership has been one of the country’s most contentious issues. 

The 16th-century Babri Masjid mosque was destroyed by Hindu hard-liners in December 1992.

The Supreme Court said in a judgment Saturday that 5 acres (2.02 hectares) of land will be allotted to the Muslim community in the northern Indian town of Ayodhya. 

The disputed land will be given to a board of trustees for the construction of a temple for Hindu god Ram.

A police officer gives instructions in Mumbai, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. ndia's security forces were on high alert ahead of the…
A police officer gives instructions in Mumbai, Nov. 9, 2019. India's security forces were on high alert ahead of the Supreme Court's verdict Saturday in a decades-old dispute between Muslims and Hindus over plans to build a Hindu temple.

Related Stories

A vendor arranges newspapers with headlines about Supreme Court's verdict on a disputed religious site claimed by both majority…
South & Central Asia
India Steps Up Security Ahead of Key Verdict on Disputed Religious Site
Hindus want to erect a temple on the disputed spot in Ayodhya town while Muslims want a mosque rebuilt
Default Author Profile
By Anjana Pasricha
Fri, 11/08/2019 - 22:07
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

Child Marriage