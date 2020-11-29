Indian Farmers Protest Deregulation Legislation

Farmers unions in India are meeting with the government Sunday as thousands of farmers stage a third day of protests outside New Delhi against new agricultural deregulation legislation.

The legislation would allow farmers to sell their products anyplace, including to large corporate buyers.

Currently, farmers may only sell their products to government-regulated wholesale markets, where the farmers are guaranteed a minimum price.

Small farmers remain suspicious about the effects of deregulation.

The government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced the legislation in September.

Modi said Sunday in his monthly radio address. “From these reforms, farmers will get new rights and opportunities.”