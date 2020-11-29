South & Central Asia

Indian Farmers Protest Deregulation Legislation

By VOA News
November 29, 2020 04:20 AM
A farmer distributes food to fellow farmers protesting at the border between Delhi and Haryana state, India, Saturday, Nov. 28,…
A farmer distributes food to fellow farmers protesting at the border between Delhi and Haryana state, India, Nov. 28, 2020.

Farmers unions in India are meeting with the government Sunday as thousands of farmers stage a third day of protests outside New Delhi against new agricultural deregulation legislation.

The legislation would allow farmers to sell their products anyplace, including to large corporate buyers.

Currently, farmers may only sell their products to government-regulated wholesale markets, where the farmers are guaranteed a minimum price.

Small farmers remain suspicious about the effects of deregulation.

The government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced the legislation in September.

Modi said Sunday in his monthly radio address. “From these reforms, farmers will get new rights and opportunities.”

Related Stories

India's Modi Visits Key Vaccine Facilities as COVID-19 Cases Surge
00:01:22
Quick Takes
India's Modi Visits Key Vaccine Facilities as COVID-19 Cases Surge
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi toured three of his country's leading vaccine development and manufacturing sites, Saturday, November 28, as coronavirus cases continue to soar. (Reuters)
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sat, 11/28/2020 - 06:42 PM
A young boy selling vegetables sits on a hand cart without wearing a mask on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, Friday, Nov. 20…
South & Central Asia
India Enters Recession, Worst Among Major Economies 
New Delhi has struggled to kick-start an economy expected to shrink 9.5 percent this year 
AFP logo
By AFP
Fri, 11/27/2020 - 09:40 AM
Protest against newly passed farm bills near Delhi
South & Central Asia
Indian Farmers Clash with Police as They Protest New Laws
Farmers fear recent laws that bring in free market reforms will make them vulnerable to exploitation by big corporations
Anjana Pasricha
By Anjana Pasricha
Fri, 11/27/2020 - 07:49 AM
Indian security officers keep guard near the site of an attack on the outskirts of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir,…
South & Central Asia
Kashmir Rebels Kill 2 Indian Soldiers in Region's Main City 
Indian army spokesman says militants sprayed bullets at army patrol on outskirts of Srinagar city; search for attackers is underway
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 11/26/2020 - 06:51 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Child Marriage