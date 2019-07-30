South & Central Asia

India's Parliament OKs Ending Instant Divorce for Muslims

By Associated Press
July 30, 2019 10:59 AM
Indian Muslims stand outside Parliament House in New Delhi, India, Friday, July 26, 2019.
Indian Muslims stand outside Parliament House in New Delhi, India, Friday, July 26, 2019.

NEW DELHI - Indian lawmakers on Tuesday approved a bill to end the Muslim practice of instant divorce two years after the Supreme Court ruled that it violated the constitutional rights of Muslim women.

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the bill’s approval by the upper house of Parliament reflects the empowerment of women and India’s changing profile.

The more powerful lower house approved the bill last week. It will become law after India’s president approves it, which is a formality.

Most of the 170 million Muslims in India are Sunnis governed by the Muslim Personal Law for family matters. The law has included allowing Muslim men to divorce their wives by saying “Talaq,” the Arabic word for divorce, three times — and not necessarily consecutively, but at any time, and by any medium, including telephone, text message or social media post.

More than 20 countries, including neighboring Pakistan and Bangladesh, have banned the practice.

The 99-84 approval on Tuesday was a victory for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government. The opposition had blocked the bill for more than a year, as the ruling party lacked majority support in the upper house. A split in the opposition ranks helped the government cross the line.

Ghulam Nabi Azad, a Congress party leader, said the opposition parties were opposed to a clause providing a three-year jail term for a husband who divorced his wife in such a way, arguing that no other religion has such a punishment. The opposition also said the bill had no clarity on spousal support if men were jailed for an instant divorce.

Both houses of Parliament rejected the opposition stand and also refused to refer the bill to a parliamentary committee to consider those provisions.

Related Stories

Members of the parliament (MP) from Samajwadi Party (SP), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) parties display placards during a protest calling for action in a rape case in Uttar Pradesh, at the Parliament House in New…
South & Central Asia
Outrage Mounts in India Over Rape Case Teen's Suspicious Car Crash
The teenager had accused Sengar of raping her at his home in Unnao district in 2017 but police in the notoriously lawless state initially refused to take action
Default Author Profile
By Agence France-Presse
July 30, 2019
One-horned rhinos rest on a highland in the flood-affected area of Kaziranga National Park in Nagaon district, in the northeastern state of Assam, India, July 18, 2019.
South & Central Asia
Battle to Rescue Wildlife at India's Flood-Hit Animal Park
Wildlife officers are racing against time to rescue animals caught in floodwaters from torrential monsoon rains in India's famed Kaziranga National Park as the death toll rose to 215
Default Author Profile
By AFP
July 29, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press