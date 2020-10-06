Kyrgyzstan Election Panel Annuls Parliamentary Vote Result

Kyrgyzstan’s Central Election Commission annulled results of the country’s parliamentary election Tuesday as opposition groups took control of government buildings while protesting the election.

Members of several opposition parties said they planned to oust President Sooronbai Jeenbekov and establish a new government in the strategically vital Central Asian country that hosts a Russian air base and a large gold mine controlled by Canada.

The commission’s invalidation of Sunday’s election followed mass protests that erupted in the capital of Bishkek and other cities, during which hundreds were injured and one person died.

Commission chief Nurzhan Shaildabekova told the Interfax News Agency the election results were annulled to “prevent tension” in the country.

Kyrgyzstan authorities said the election handed most seats to two parties linked to the ruling elites. Western observers said the election appeared to have been rigged by purchasing votes and other violations.

“We intend to seek the dismissal of Sooronbai Jeenbekov from his post,” opposition Chon Kazat party member Maksat Mamytkanov told Interfax on Tuesday. He said opposition parties also intend to adopt a new constitution.

Ata Meken opposition party member Zhanar Akayev told the Kyrgyz language service at Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty that “a new prime minister and the people’s government need to be appointed, followed by “a popular election.”

President Jeenbekov called on opposition party leaders to “calm” their followers and end the street protests.

“I call on all (political) forces to put the fate of the country above their political ambitions and return to (acting) within the law.”

The former Soviet republic, which borders China, is a close ally of Russia that has for years been the subject of geopolitical competition between Moscow, Bejing and Washington.

The Russian Embassy in Kyrgyzstan said it supports resolving the disputed election through legal means while ensuring the safety of citizens and stability within the country.