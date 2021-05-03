South & Central Asia

At Least 26 Killed After Speedboat Overturns in Bangladesh River

By Associated Press
Updated May 03, 2021 10:27 AM
People ride on a boat through flooded waters in Sunamgong on July 14, 2020. - Almost four million people have been hit by…
People ride on a boat through flooded waters in Sunamgong, Bangladesh, July 14, 2020.

DHAKA - A speedboat carrying about 30 passengers overturned after hitting a sand-laden cargo boat in a Bangladeshi river on Monday, leaving at least 26 people dead, an official said. 

The speedboat was carrying passengers in violation of government restrictions during a nationwide coronavirus lockdown, said Rahima Khatun, a top government official in the area. 

It overturned Monday morning in the mighty River Padma in central Bangladesh while heading for Madaripur district from Munshiganj district, Khatun said. 

Divers from various agencies and local people retrieved 26 bodies from the waters and were searching for several others still missing.  

Such river accidents are common in Bangladesh, a low-lying delta nation crisscrossed by about 130 rivers, because of lax rules.  

Bangladesh is under a lockdown until Wednesday to curb the spread of the virus amid a rising number of infections.

Related Stories

The ferry that collided with a cargo vessel and sank on Sunday in the Shitalakhsyaa River is pulled out from the river with a…
South & Central Asia
At Least 25 Dead After Ferry Sinks in Bangladesh
Ferry sank Sunday night after being hit by cargo vessel
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 04/05/2021 - 04:57 PM
AP logo
By
Associated Press

Child Marriage