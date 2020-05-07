South & Central Asia

At Least 5 Dead After Chemical Plant Leak in Southern India

By VOA News
May 07, 2020 01:03 AM
Staff attend to children affected by a gas leak from an LG Polymers plant at the King George hospital in Visakhapatnam on May 7…
Staff tend to children affected by a gas leak from an LG Polymers plant at the King George hospital in Visakhapatnam, India, on May 7, 2020.

Authorities in southern India say at least five people are dead after a gas leak at an industrial plant Thursday.

Over 100 residents in the city of Visakhapatnam were taken to local hospitals after a leak of styrene gas was detected coming from the LG Polymers chemical plant located on the outskirts of the city. Styrene is used in the manufacture of plastics and rubber.

Swaroop Rani, a local police official, told Agence France Presse that the gas leaked from two 5,000-metric-ton tanks that had been unattended since Prime Minister Narendra Modi imposed a nationwide lockdown in March to stem the coronavirus outbreak.

Related Stories

People gather after several militants, including Hizbul Mujahideen commander Riyaz Naikoo were killed in a gun battle with Indian soldiers, at Beighpora village in south Kashmir's Pulwama district, May 6, 2020.
South & Central Asia
Kashmir Rebel Commander Killed in Shootout With Indian Forces
Riyaz Naikoo was the chief of operations of Hizbul Mujahideen, the largest separatist group in the disputed Himalayan region
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 05/06/2020 - 14:18
Migrant laborers, who arrived from Gujarat state on a train, rest before processding for their native villages in their home…
South & Central Asia
Stranded in the City, India's Migrant Laborers Fight to Get Home
Special trains and buses are running now, but getting on board is a struggle 
Anjana Pasricha
By Anjana Pasricha
Wed, 05/06/2020 - 08:07
FILE - An Indian soldier patrols along the India-Pakistan border in Akhnoor near Jammu, Aug. 14, 2019.
South & Central Asia
3 Indian Soldiers Killed in Renewed Kashmir Clashes
The flare-up comes amid a major offensive by India that has killed 22 militants in the past month
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 05/05/2020 - 09:11
Indians line up without maintaining physical distance to buy liquor outside one of the liquor shops which reopened Monday after…
COVID-19 Pandemic
AP Explains: India Lockdown Slows Virus, but Gaps Remain 
India's six-week coronavirus lockdown, which was supposed to end on Monday, has been extended for another two weeks, with a few relaxations 
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 05/04/2020 - 09:19
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Child Marriage