At Least 5 Dead After Chemical Plant Leak in Southern India

Authorities in southern India say at least five people are dead after a gas leak at an industrial plant Thursday.

Over 100 residents in the city of Visakhapatnam were taken to local hospitals after a leak of styrene gas was detected coming from the LG Polymers chemical plant located on the outskirts of the city. Styrene is used in the manufacture of plastics and rubber.

Swaroop Rani, a local police official, told Agence France Presse that the gas leaked from two 5,000-metric-ton tanks that had been unattended since Prime Minister Narendra Modi imposed a nationwide lockdown in March to stem the coronavirus outbreak.