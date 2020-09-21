South & Central Asia

At Least 8 Die in India Building Collapse

By VOA News
September 21, 2020 05:07 AM
Rescuers, aided by a sniffer dog, look for survivors after a residential building collapsed in Bhiwandi in Thane district, a suburb of Mumbai, India, Sept. 21, 2020.

Indian authorities have confirmed that at least eight people died in a residential building collapse Monday morning in Maharashtra state.

Search and rescue teams are working to find and bring to safety dozens of people who may be trapped in the rubble.

At least 11 people were injured when the four-story building collapsed, the commissioner of Bhiwandi in Thane district, a suburb of India's financial capital, Mumbai, said.

Pankaj Ashiya said that the building was more than 30 years old and was due for repair and renovation, which were delayed due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

During the June-September monsoon season, when heavy rains weaken the foundations of buildings that are poorly constructed or old, India experiences frequent structure collapses.  

