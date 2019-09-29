South & Central Asia

Low Turnout for Afghan Presidential Vote

By VOA News
September 29, 2019 07:39 AM
Men line up to cast their votes outside a polling station in Jalalabad east of Kabul, Afghanistan, Sept. 28, 2019.
Afghan election officials say only about 20% of the country's more than nine million eligible voters cast ballots in the presidential election.

Atta Noori, a political analyst, told the French news agency (AFP) that the turnout was low because of security threats and "the weak campaigning of the candidates."

The Taliban had warned voters to stay home or risk being hurt.  

The insurgents did carry out some attacks, authorities say, but were blocked from conducting any major violence.

Tens of thousands of Afghan security forces were deployed across the country to protect voters and the more than 4,000 polling stations.

The results of the election are expected October 19.  If none of the candidates receives more than half of the votes, a second round will be held in November between the top two candidates.

 

