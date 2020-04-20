South & Central Asia

More Than 100 Arrested for Mob Beating in India

By VOA News
April 20, 2020 06:32 AM
Maharashtra state, India
Indian officials say more than 100 people have been arrested in connection with a gruesome crime.  

A mob in the state of Maharashtra dragged three men from a car Thursday and beat them to death.  

“Nobody guilty in this heinous crime and shameful act will be spared and they will be brought to justice in the strongest way possible,” said Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhay Thackeray.  

The victims were headed to a funeral when they were stopped by the mob. 

The crowd reportedly suspected the men of being thieves.  

 

 

  

