South & Central Asia

Nationwide Power Blackout Hits Pakistan

By AFP
January 09, 2021 11:30 PM
People are silhouetted on vehicles headlights on a dark street during widespread power outages in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Sunday,…
Vehicles headlights light a dark street during widespread power outages in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Jan. 10, 2021.

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan was hit by a massive power blackout early Sunday, officials said, with much of the country, including all major cities, plunged into darkness.

The electricity distribution system in the nation of more than 210 million people is a complex -- and delicate -- web, and a problem in one section of the grid can lead to cascading breakdowns countrywide.

The latest blackout was caused by a fault in southern Pakistan at 11:41 pm local time Saturday (1841 GMT), power minister Omar Ayub Khan tweeted, citing preliminary reports.

"The fault tripped the transmission system of the country... leading to the shutdown of power plants," Khan said.

The blackout hit all of Pakistan's major cities, including the capital Islamabad, economic hub Karachi and the second-largest city Lahore.

The Ministry of Energy said that power had been restored in some parts of the country, and that teams were still working on restoring supply completely in the early hours of Sunday.

Netblocks, which monitors internet outages said internet connectivity in the country "collapsed" as a result of the outage.

Connectivity was at "62 percent of ordinary levels," it said in a tweet.

In 2015 an apparent rebel attack on a key power line plunged around 80 % of Pakistan into darkness.

That blackout, one of the worst in Pakistan's history, caused electricity to be cut in major cities nationwide, including the capital Islamabad, and even affected one of the country's international airports.

Related Stories

FILE - In this Thursday, Jan. 1, 2015, file photo, police officers escort Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi, center, the main suspect of…
South & Central Asia
Pakistan Court Jails Suspected Mumbai Attack Leader
Lakhvi Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi, an alleged planner of the 2008 terror attacks in India, was sentenced to five years in jail for running a medical facility to raise funds for financing terrorism
Ayaz Gul
By Ayaz Gul
Fri, 01/08/2021 - 11:00 AM
Pakistani policemen stand guard in front of the Supreme Court building
South & Central Asia
Pakistani Court Sentences 3 Men to Death for Blasphemous Online Content
A fourth accused in the same case, a professor at a college in the Pakistani capital, was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment.
Ayaz Gul
By Ayaz Gul
Fri, 01/08/2021 - 10:16 AM
People from the Shi'ite Hazara community gather around the bodies of coal mine workers who were killed by unknown gunmen near the Machh coal field, in Quetta, Pakistan.
South & Central Asia
Pakistan's Hazara Say No End to Quetta Sit-In Without Justice for Slain Miners
Islamic State militants slit the throats of 11 miners in a residential compound near a mine site in Pakistan's Balochistan province on Sunday, filming the entire incident and later posting it online
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Tue, 01/05/2021 - 12:08 PM
People and family members gather to identify the bodies of their relatives, who were coal miners from Pakistan's minority Shi…
South & Central Asia
Gunmen Kidnap, Execute 11 Miners in Pakistan
The Islamic State terrorist group said its Pakistan branch executed the ethnic Hazara men
Ayaz Gul
By Ayaz Gul
Sun, 01/03/2021 - 02:51 AM
AFP logo
By
AFP

Child Marriage