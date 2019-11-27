South & Central Asia

Pakistan Court Delays Ruling on Army Chief's Retirement

By Associated Press
November 27, 2019 11:32 AM
In this March 23, 2019 photo, Pakistan's Army Chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa, center, watches a parade with Prime Minister Imran…
Pakistan's Army Chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa, center, watches a parade with Prime Minister Imran Khan, left, and President Arif Alvi, in Islamabad, Pakistan , March 23, 2019.

ISLAMABAD, PAKISTAN - Pakistan's Supreme Court is giving government lawyers an extra day to argue their case in favor of extending the powerful army chief's term.
                   
Wednesday's decision adjourns the case until the following day.
                   
The government will use that time to fix what the court says are procedural mistakes made this summer, when Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa was reappointed for another three years.
                   
Khan had hoped to keep Bajwa on for another three years, but his law minister, who resigned on Tuesday, appears to have fumbled the application by not submitting it to the president.
                   
The supreme court temporarily suspended Bajwa's term extension on Tuesday, just two days before his scheduled retirement.
                   
He will be forced to step down if the court overturns the government's extension order.

Related Stories

Pakistani Army Chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa, seen in this Nov. 2016 photo, told Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Sunday that his troops have eliminated "all safe havens” of terrorists on Pakistani soil.
South & Central Asia
Pakistan’s Top Court Blocks Military Chief From Serving Another Term
Tuesday’s temporary court order has surprised many in Pakistan
Ayaz Gul
By Ayaz Gul
Tue, 11/26/2019 - 04:25
FILE - Work is in progress at a new international trade route near Havalian in Pakistan, May 11, 2017, as part of China's 'Belt and Road Initiative.'
Economy & Business
China Hits Back at US for Criticizing Corridor Project With Pakistan
Reaction comes a day after a senior American diplomat spoke critically of the multibillion-dollar collaboration, known as the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor
Ayaz Gul
By Ayaz Gul
Fri, 11/22/2019 - 18:32
Supporters sprinkle rose petals on a car carrying former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, as he makes his way to the airport to travel for a medical treatment in London, outside his residence in Raiwind, near Lahore, Pakistan Nov. 19, 2019.
South & Central Asia
Pakistan's Convicted Ex-PM Flown to London for Medical Treatment
Nawaz Sharif, 69, serving a seven-year jail term for corruption and money laundering, was released on bail last month on medical grounds
Ayaz Gul
By Ayaz Gul
Tue, 11/19/2019 - 09:13
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

Child Marriage