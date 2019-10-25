South & Central Asia

Pakistan Court Frees Ex-PM Sharif for Medical Treatment

By Associated Press
October 25, 2019 01:46 PM
Supporters of Pakistani former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif celebrate the release of their leader, outside a hospital where…
Supporters of Pakistani former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif celebrate the release of their leader, outside a hospital where Sharif admitted in Lahore, Pakistan, Oct. 25, 2019.

LAHORE, PAKISTAN - A top Pakistani court on Friday ordered convicted former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif released on bail so he can seek medical treatment at home or abroad, his family and a defense lawyer said.

The decision was announced by the Lahore High Court after hearing a petition from Sharif's brother, Shahbaz Sharif, who heads the main opposition Pakistan Muslim League party.

But it doesn't mean that the former premier will automatically be freed as he faces another appeal hearing for bail next week.

Nawaz Sharif was rushed from prison to the government hospital in Lahore on Monday, after his health condition was said to have deteriorated. He has remained there under supervision of prison authorities.

The 69-year-old Sharif, who served three times as prime minister, has had a history of health problems, including heart disease.

His lawyer Ashtar Ausaf said court authorities cannot release Sharif immediately until they hear a separate appeal set for next Tuesday. That hearing pertains to the second corruption conviction against Sharif, he added.

“We are grateful to God. We are grateful to the judiciary which has granted bail to Nawaz Sharif who is facing a complicated disease,'' Sharif's brother told reporters outside the court in Lahore. “I request the nation to pray for speedy recovery of its leader,'' Sharif.

Maryam Aurangzeb, a spokeswoman for Sharif, said she hopes he will be granted bail in the second case as well so that he can receive medical treatment at a hospital of his choice. So far, it was unclear whether Sharif would wish to travel for treatment outside Pakistan.

When Sharif was taken to hospital on Monday, his doctors initially believed he had contracted dengue fever, which is rampant across Pakistan. But later medical tests concluded that his immune system malfunctioned, which was the reason for a concerningly low platelet count.

Panicked over his deteriorating health, Sharif's family petitioned the court in Lahore, requesting his release.

During his political carrier, Sharif faced many upheavals but could never overcome the death of his wife at a London hospital in 2018.
 
While he was in London visiting his wife Kulsoom Nawaz in hospital, a Pakistan court convicted and sentenced him and his daughter Maryam Nawaz on corruption charges. They were arrested on their return home and taken to prison to serve their sentences.
 
Sharif's 12-year conviction in one case was suspended but he was serving a seven-year jail term when the country's anti-graft body in the past weeks began questioning him in another case, related to his family's sugar mills.

Related Stories

Supporters of Pakistani former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif shout anti government slogans outside a hospital where Sharif…
South & Central Asia
Aides: Jailed Ex-Pakistani PM Sharif's Health Deteriorating
The ailing opposition politician's party is accusing the government of hampering medical treatment, charges officials reject as politically motivated
Ayaz Gul
By Ayaz Gul
Thu, 10/24/2019 - 10:32
FILE - Former Pakistani prime pinister Nawaz Sharif leaves after appearing in court in Lahore, Pakistan, Oct. 8, 2018.
South & Central Asia
Sharif Freed From Jail on Bail for Medical Treatment
Pakistan’s Supreme Court Tuesday allowed ailing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to be released from jail for six weeks on medical grounds. Sharif is currently serving a seven-year prison term handed down last year by an anti-corruption court for failing to disclose the source of his income used to acquire the ownership of a steel mill in Saudi Arabia. The former leader’s attorneys had sought permission for Sharif to seek urgent treatment, saying…
Ayaz Gul
By Ayaz Gul
Tue, 03/26/2019 - 10:57
Ousted Pakistani prime minister Nawaz Sharif appears with his daughter Maryam at a news conference at a hotel in London, Britain, July 11, 2018. They are expected to return ot Pakistan Friday.
South & Central Asia
Sharif Set to Return to Pakistan Amid Crackdown on Supporters
Police in Pakistan allegedly have rounded up hundreds of supporters of former prime minister, Nawaz Sharif, a day before he is due to return to the country with his daughter, political heir Maryam Nawaz, where both face arrest. Members of Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) party say the “massive crackdown” is meant to stop people from organizing a big welcome rally for Sharif in Lahore where he will land Friday with his daughter on a commercial…
Ayaz Gul
By Ayaz Gul
Thu, 07/12/2018 - 13:19
Associated Press

