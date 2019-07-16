South & Central Asia

Pakistan Reopens Airspace to Civil Aviation

By VOA News
July 16, 2019 07:58 AM
Pakistani security troops patrol outside the main terminal of Lahore's international airport in Pakistan, Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Police said that gunmen have shot and killed two people at a visitors' lounge outside the main terminal of Lahore's…
FILE - Pakistani security troops patrol outside the main terminal of Lahore's international airport in Pakistan, July 3, 2019. Police said that gunmen have shot and killed two people at a visitors' lounge outside the main terminal.

Pakistan has reopened its airspace to all civilian aviation, ending months of restrictions imposed after a deadly terrorist attack in Indian Kashmir pushed Islamabad and New Delhi to the brink of war.  

Pakistan's Civil Aviation Authority announced Tuesday that its airspace was reopening "with immediate effect" for all types of civilian aircraft.  The closure of the airspace disrupted hundreds of international routes for passenger and cargo air carriers.

Islamabad closed off the airspace back in February in the aftermath of a suicide bombing attack that killed 40 Indian parliamentary soldiers in Indian-controlled Kashmir.  The attack was later claimed by Pakistan-based militant group Jaish-e-Mohammad.  The crisis escalated into a series of cross-border air attacks and "dogfights" between Pakistani and Indian fighter pilots.

Pakistan and India have fought three wars, two over Kashmir, since they both gained independence from Britain in 1947.  They have both armed their militaries with nuclear weapons since their last war 50 years ago, raising fears another conflict could escalate into a nuclear exchange.

 

