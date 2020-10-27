Pakistan Seminary Blast Kills 7, Injures 70

ISLAMABAD - A powerful bomb blast inside an Islamic seminary in northwestern Pakistan early Tuesday, killed at least seven people and injured more than 70 others.

Police officials say an improvised explosive device ripped through the packed seminary in Peshawar city during early morning classes.

Mobile phone footage showed a cleric was teaching verses from the Muslim holy book of Quran when the bomb went off at the Jamia Zubairia madrassa (seminary).



A senior police officer, Mansoor Aman, told reporters the explosive device was hidden in a bag someone left at the madrasa.

Pakistani rescue workers and police officers examine the site of a bomb explosion in an Islamic seminary, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Oct. 27, 2020.

Witnesses and rescue workers said mostly young children were among the victims.



There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the deadly bombing.



Hospital officials expected the death toll to rise.



Peshawar, the capital of Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan, has for years been the scene of militant attacks blamed on the outlawed Pakistani Taliban outfit.



However, Pakistani security forces’ sustained operations against the group has significantly brought down the violence over the past several years.