Pakistani Military Launches Attack on Militants

Pakistan’s military says its forces launched an attack on insurgents in the northwestern region of the country, killing two of the militants and arresting a third.
The insurgents are suspected, authorities say, of being involved in an October attack on security forces in the region in which six soldiers were killed.
The military said the strike Monday in South Waziristan was based on intelligence reports.
Militants have increased their attacks in the area in recent months.
