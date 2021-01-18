South & Central Asia

Pakistani Military Launches Attack on Militants

By VOA News
January 18, 2021 08:33 AM
Map of North Waziristan, Pakistan
Waziristan, Pakistan

Pakistan’s military says its forces launched an attack on insurgents in the northwestern region of the country, killing two of the militants and arresting a third.  
 
The insurgents are suspected, authorities say, of being involved in an October attack on security forces in the region in which six soldiers were killed.
 
The military said the strike Monday in South Waziristan was based on intelligence reports.
 
Militants have increased their attacks in the area in recent months. 

Related Stories

Pakistani policemen stand guard in front of the Supreme Court building
South & Central Asia
Pakistani Court Sentences 3 Men to Death for Blasphemous Online Content
A fourth accused in the same case, a professor at a college in the Pakistani capital, was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment.
Ayaz Gul
By Ayaz Gul
Fri, 01/08/2021 - 10:16 AM
People and family members gather to identify the bodies of their relatives, who were coal miners from Pakistan's minority Shi…
South & Central Asia
Gunmen Kidnap, Execute 11 Miners in Pakistan
The Islamic State terrorist group said its Pakistan branch executed the ethnic Hazara men
Ayaz Gul
By Ayaz Gul
Sun, 01/03/2021 - 02:51 AM
FILE - A supporter of Shiv Sena, a Hindu hardline group, holds Pakistan's national flag and a portrait of Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi during a protest against Lakhvi's release, in New Delhi, April 11, 2015.
South & Central Asia
Pakistan Arrests Alleged Militant Group Leader on Terrorism Financing Charge
The arrest is in relation to terrorism financing, the official said, and not a specific militant attack
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sat, 01/02/2021 - 10:05 AM
People from the Shi'ite Hazara community gather around the bodies of coal mine workers who were killed by unknown gunmen near the Machh coal field, in Quetta, Pakistan.
South & Central Asia
Pakistan's Hazara Say No End to Quetta Sit-In Without Justice for Slain Miners
Islamic State militants slit the throats of 11 miners in a residential compound near a mine site in Pakistan's Balochistan province on Sunday, filming the entire incident and later posting it online
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Tue, 01/05/2021 - 12:08 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Child Marriage