Pakistani PM Grants Indian Sikhs Passage to Pilgrimage Site

The prime minister of Pakistan greeted the first group of Sikh pilgrims from India to take advantage of a visa-free corridor, allowing them to visit one of their holiest shrines.

Imran Khan opened the border site Saturday as thousands of Sikhs anticipated visiting the Kartarpur shrine, the second holiest site in the Sikh faith.

Kartatpur is the final resting place of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism.

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked Khan for "understanding Indian sentiments and acting accordingly on Kartatpur corridor."

The rare spark of cooperation between the two archrivals comes amid their strained ties over the contested region of Kashmir which both countries partially control, but claim in full.