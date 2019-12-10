South & Central Asia

Pakistanis Rally to End 'Forced Disappearances' by Security Agencies

By Associated Press
December 10, 2019 12:36 PM
FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2018 file photo, Pakistani human rights activists talk to police officers during a rally against…
Pakistani human rights activists talk to police officers during a rally against missing people in Islamabad, Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD, PAKISTAN - Dozens of people held a rally in Pakistan's capital on Tuesday to demand the government release what they say are hundreds of people who have been “forcibly disappeared” by security agencies in recent years.
                   
Marking international Human Rights Day, activists and families of the missing called on Pakistani Prime Minster Imran Khan to release all detainees being held without due process.
                   
Pakistan's government has repeatedly denied the allegations, claiming most of those who are missing went to neighboring Afghanistan to join militant groups.
                   
In an emotional speech in front of Parliament, Amina Masood Janjua, who heads the Defense of Human Rights Pakistan group, said Khan needs to fulfill his campaign promise from last year, when he vowed to end the practice enforced disappearances after taking office.
                   
Some at the rally held photos of relatives they say are detained. Two young girls carried handmade signs saying “I want my daddy back” in Urdu. Their father, Mohammad Usama Mirza, went missing in 2016, and like many other detainees he hasn't been charged or presented before any court.
                   
Janjua herself is the wife of an alleged detainee, Masood Ahmad Janjua, a businessman who went missing in 2005 in the garrison city of Rawalpindi. Since then, she has been fighting a legal battle for his and other detainees' release. Her husband's whereabouts remain unknown.
                   
Although Pakistani law prohibits detentions without court approval, security officials privately concede that intelligence agencies are holding an unspecified number of suspects. The officials say the detentions are because of ties to militant groups. The officials all spoke on condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to speak to media.

Related Stories

Default Content Teaser
Archive
White House Seeks Release of Pakistani Detainees
The Bush Administration is calling for an end to emergency rule in Pakistan and the release of political opponents. VOA White House Correspondent Scott Stearns reports, U.S. officials say they expect the country's president General Pervez Musharraf to keep his promise to hold general elections before mid-February. U.S. National Security Council Spokesman Gordon Johndroe says President Bush joins the Pakistani people in their continued concern…
Human Rights Commission of Pakistan chairwoman, Asma Jahangir, speaks during a news conference in Islamabad, Jan. 25, 2007.
East Asia Pacific
Pakistani Human Rights Champion Asma Jahangir Dies
Different people called her different things: a fighter who spoke truth to power, a traitor, a champion of human rights, anti-Pakistan, a national icon, anti-Islam, a voice for the voice-less.   Asma Jahangir, the first and so far the only female president of Pakistan’s Supreme Court Bar Association and a leading human rights attorney, died due to a cardiac arrest at the age of 66 Sunday in Lahore.   A fiery critic of the military in a country that has been…
Default Author Profile
By Ayesha Tanzeem
Sun, 02/11/2018 - 13:18
Pakistani journalists take part in a demonstration to show solidarity with the workers of English-language newspaper Dawn, in…
South & Central Asia
Demonstrators Besiege Pakistan Newspaper 2nd Time in a Week
Friday's protest was the second incident this week at the offices of the English-language Dawn newspaper
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 12/06/2019 - 13:00
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

Child Marriage