South & Central Asia

Pakistan's PIA to Restart Commercial Flights to Kabul on Monday

By AFP
September 11, 2021 04:02 AM
An aircraft with Afghanistan's flag is seen in front of Taliban flags fluttering on poles at the airport in Kabul on September…
An aircraft with Afghanistan's flag is seen in front of Taliban flags fluttering on poles at the airport in Kabul on Sept. 11, 2021.

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will resume flights from Islamabad to Kabul next week, a spokesperson told AFP Saturday, becoming the first foreign commercial service since the Taliban seized power last month.

Kabul airport was severely damaged during a chaotic evacuation of more than 120,000 people that ended with the withdrawal of US forces on Aug. 30. The Taliban have been scrambling to get it operating again with Qatari technical assistance.

"We have got all technical clearances for flight operations," PIA spokesperson Abdullah Hafeez Khan told AFP.

"Our first commercial plane... is scheduled to fly from Islamabad to Kabul on September 13."

Khan said the service would depend on demand.

"We have received 73 requests which is very encouraging... from humanitarian relief agencies and journalists," he said.

In the last two days Qatar Airways has operated two charter flights out of Kabul, carrying mostly foreigners and Afghans who missed being taken out during the evacuation.

An Afghan airline resumed domestic flights last week.

