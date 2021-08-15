South & Central Asia

Panic Spreads Among Kabul Residents Amid Taliban Takeover 

By Ayesha Tanzeem, Ayaz Gul
August 15, 2021 08:32 AM
Afghans queue in long lines in front of Kabul Bank hoping to withdraw money, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 15, 2021.
KABUL/ISLAMABAD - There was panic in the streets of the Afghan capital Kabul as reports came in that the Taliban were poised to enter the city.   

A VOA Afghan Service reporter was in the passport office when everyone was told to leave immediately and go home.    

Afghan security personnel stand guard in front of a gate in the Green Zone in Kabul, Aug. 15, 2021.
Taliban Arrive at Kabul, Await Power Transfer
In nine days, Taliban went from controlling none to controlling almost all major cities in Afghanistan

Traffic on the streets of Kabul became crazy as people scrambled to get home or to their families. However, things slowly stated to get back to normal, but there are massive traffic jams. 

Afghanistan’s interior minister said in a video message that there will be a peaceful transfer of power to the Taliban. Abdul Satar Mirzakwal said Kabul is not under attack and will not be attacked and urged people not to pay attention to propaganda. He said a peaceful power transition will take place in Kabul under an agreement. 

A top aide to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani also urged people not to panic in a tweet. 

Matin Bek is a member of the negotiating team that has been meeting with the Taliban delegation in Doha. 

A Taliban spokesman tweeted, "The Islamic Emirate instructs all its forces to stand at the gates of Kabul, not to try to enter the city,"   

By early afternoon, Taliban spokesmen announced they were not entering Kabul forcefully and want a peaceful transfer of power.    

Smoke rises next to the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 15, 2021.
They announced a general amnesty for all and said there will be no revenge killing. 

Kabul residents had mixed reactions to reports of the Taliban’s arrival at the city.  

Economics student and Kabul resident Ali Sina said, "I think the government has surrendered Kabul to the Taliban. I think it's good for the people because there will be no fighting."   

When asked if he thinks he'll be able to continue with his life under the Taliban he said, "I think so."   

Hamidullah, who only gave one name due to security concerns, sounded less hopeful.   

"I'm afraid of Taliban controlling all of Afghanistan. I worked with U.S. military and if Taliban control Kabul, they'll try to kill me if they know about me." 

Taliban fighters sit on a vehicle along the street in Jalalabad province, Aug. 15, 2021.
In Photos: Taliban Enter Kabul
The Taliban have begun entering Kabul from all sides, according to reports quoting Afghan government officials and eyewitnesses. The Taliban say they are awaiting a peaceful transfer of power

U.S. helicopters are reported to have landed at the American Embassy in Kabul and are said to be evacuating staff to the Kabul airport. 

The Associated Press says a Taliban official told it, “No one's life, property and dignity will be harmed and the lives of the citizens of Kabul will not be at risk.”   

Some information for this report came from Reuters and the Associated Press. 
 

Ayesha Tanzeem
By
Ayesha Tanzeem
Pakistan-Afghanistan Bureau Chief
Ayaz Gul
By
Ayaz Gul

