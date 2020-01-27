Passenger Plane Crashes in Taliban-Held Area; Rescue Workers Unable to Access

ISLAMABAD - A passenger plane crashed in Afghanistan’s Ghazni province Monday afternoon in a Taliban-controlled area, making collection of casualty details and rescue efforts difficult. So far, it was not clear how many passengers were on board the plane and whether anyone survived the crash.

The provincial police chief Mohammad Khalid Wardak confirmed the crash in Dehak district but could offer no further details. Initial reports suggested the plane belonged to Ariana airline, but the airline issued a statement rejecting such reports.

A member of Ghazni’s provincial council, Abdul Jami Jami, said the plane crashed near Sadu and Ibrahimzai villages but that the Taliban were not at the crash site yet.

Afghanistan’s Tolo news reported the government was planning to send special forces to the crash site which is inaccessible to regular Afghan security forces.