South & Central Asia

Plane with 100 Aboard Crashes in Kazakhstan; at Least 15 Dead, 66 Hurt

By Reuters
Updated December 27, 2019 02:42 AM
Emergency and security personnel are seen at the site of a plane crash near Almaty, Kazakhstan, December 27, 2019. REUTERS…
Emergency and security personnel are seen at the site of a plane crash near Almaty, Kazakhstan, Dec. 27, 2019.

ALMATY, KAZAKHSTAN - A Bek Air plane with 98 people aboard crashed near the city of Almaty in Kazakhstan on Friday, killing at least 15 people authorities in Almaty said. At least 66 others survived with injuries, 50 of them hospitalized.

The plane was heading for the capital, Nur-Sultan, the country’s capital formerly known as Astana, and “lost altitude during takeoff and broke through a concrete fence” before hitting a two-story building, Kazakhstan’s Civil Aviation Committee said in a statement.

According to the Emergencies Committee, at least nine people were killed. In a statement on its Facebook page, the airport said there was no fire and a rescue operation got underway immediately following the crash. 

A Reuters reporter travelling to the airport said there was thick fog in the area.

The plane belonged to Kazakh carrier Bek Air, which operates a fleet of Fokker 100 jets. The aviation committee said it was suspending all flights of that type of aircraft pending an investigation.

A Fokker-100 is a medium-sized, twin-turbofan jet airliner. The company manufacturing the aircraft went bankrupt in 1996 and the production of the Fokker-100 stopped the following year.

“Those responsible will face tough punishment in accordance with the law,” Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tweeted, expressing condolences to the victims and their families.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Related Stories

Map of Tehran, Iran
Middle East
Iran Warplane Crashes Near Dormant Volcano: State Media
Amateur video footage published on the social media accounts of various media outlets in Iran appeared to show smoke rising above snow-capped peaks
AFP logo
By AFP
Wed, 12/25/2019 - 13:16
FILE - A pilot walks by a Pilatus PC-12 at Centennial Airport in the south Denver area, May 15, 2015. A Pilatus PC-12 crashed in South Dakota Saturday, killing nine of the 12 people on board. The NTSB is investigating.
USA
9 Killed, 3 Hurt in South Dakota Plane Crash
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating; one factor it will look at is the weather
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sun, 12/01/2019 - 00:32
TOPSHOT - Residents react after a small aircraft crashed in a densely populated area in Goma on the East of the Democratic…
Africa
At Least 26 Dead After Congo Plane Crashes in Residential Area
Propeller plane, which was headed to Beni, crashed into a residential area shortly after take-off from Goma airport; seven people on the ground were among those killed
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 11/24/2019 - 08:54
A plume of smoke rises after an airplane crash, seen from Kaiaka Bay Beach Park, in Haleiwa, Hawaii, June 21, 2019.
USA
Skydiving Plane Crash in Hawaii Kills 11
Crash of twin-engine Beechcraft King Air Friday evening happened as it took off from Dillingham Airfield on the north shore of Oahu
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 06/22/2019 - 05:08
Reuters logo
Written By
Reuters

Child Marriage