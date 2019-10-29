South & Central Asia

Police: Gunmen Kill 5 Indian Laborers in Kashmir

By Associated Press
October 29, 2019 02:16 PM
Indian policemen remove road blocks put up by protesters in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Oct. 29, 2019.

SRINAGAR, INDIA - Police say gunmen have shot and killed five Indian laborers working in disputed Kashmir.

Top police officer Muneer Ahmed Khan said late Tuesday gunmen also shot and critically injured one laborer near southern Kulgam town.

Another police officer said a group of gunmen came to a building housing the laborers and shot and critically wounded one. He said the gunmen later abducted five laborers and shot them dead after taking them to some distance.

The officer speaking on condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to speak to the media said the injured laborer was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

In recent weeks, at least 10 non-local laborers and truck drivers have been killed by gunmen in separate incidents.
Police have blamed militants for the killings.

