South & Central Asia

Police: At Least 7 Dead in Bangladesh Blast; Cause Unknown

By Associated Press
June 28, 2021 10:21 AM
Rescuers stand amid the debris after a blast at a market in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Sunday, June 27, 2021. (AP Photo)
Rescuers stand amid the debris after a blast at a market in Dhaka, Bangladesh, June 27, 2021.

DHAKA, BANGLADESH - At least seven people died and dozens were injured in an explosion Sunday in Bangladesh's capital.
But authorities could not determine the nature of the explosion that damaged vehicles and surrounding buildings, the police and fire department said.

The explosion took place in the evening at a building in Dhaka's Moghbazar area, and rescuers reached the scene, said Faisalur Rahman, a fire control room official.

At least seven buildings were damaged because of the force of the explosion, Rahman said.
Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Shafiqul Islam told reporters at least seven people died. The injured were taken to hospitals, he said.

“Certainly, this is a big explosion. Fire service and bomb disposal unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Counter Terrorism Unit have arrived at the scene. Their experts are working together. They are investigating the origin of the blast and the subsequent damages," said Sajjad Hossain, a deputy police commissioner in Dhaka.

Witnesses said it was a scene of destruction with glass shards and broken concrete on streets. Two passenger buses were heavily damaged outside the building where the explosion took place, witnesses said.

“A fireball went over my head. Everything became dark and smoky with the sound. Pieces of glass started to shower from above. If I didn’t use this (a folder bag) as a cover, I would’ve been under the glass pieces. Allah saved me from them," said Omar Sani, who was at the scene during the explosion.

Dhaka-based Ekattor TV stations said the condition of 10 of the injured was critical, among about 50 taken to hospitals.

It was not immediately clear what caused the explosion, but the main building where the explosion took place had a fast-food shop. Reports said a faulty gas line or gas cylinders used by the food shop could be the reason behind the blast.

Related Stories

People ride on a boat through flooded waters in Sunamgong on July 14, 2020. - Almost four million people have been hit by…
South & Central Asia
At Least 26 Killed After Speedboat Overturns in Bangladesh River
Divers from various agencies and local people retrieved 26 bodies from waters and were searching for several others still missing
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 05/03/2021 - 02:13 AM
The ferry that collided with a cargo vessel and sank on Sunday in the Shitalakhsyaa River is pulled out from the river with a…
South & Central Asia
At Least 25 Dead After Ferry Sinks in Bangladesh
Ferry sank Sunday night after being hit by cargo vessel
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 04/05/2021 - 04:57 PM
AP logo
By
Associated Press

Child Marriage