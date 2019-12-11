South & Central Asia

Police: Violence Erupts as Pakistani Lawyers Storm Hospital

By Associated Press
December 11, 2019 11:03 AM
Police use tear gas shell to disperse angry lawyers back during a clash in Lahore, Pakistan, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. Hundreds…
Police use tear gas shell to disperse angry lawyers back during a clash in Lahore, Pakistan, Dec. 11, 2019.

LAHORE, PAKISTAN - Hundreds of Pakistani lawyers, angered over alleged misbehavior by some doctors toward one of their colleagues, stormed a cardiology hospital in the eastern city of Lahore on Wednesday.
                   
The assault set off scuffles with the facility's staff and guards that caused three deaths and left heart patients unattended for several hours, police said.
                   
According to police, the lawyers started punching and kicking some doctors at Punjab Institute of Cardiology and beating them with sticks. Police said the mob damaged hospital equipment and prompted the families of some patients to move them to other hospitals.
                   
Authorities say tension had been brewing between the city's lawyers and doctors since last month, when one a Lahore lawyer complained that doctors mistreated him when he brought an ailing relative to the hospital. It was unclear what the mistreatment involved.
                   
Local TV footage showed the lawyers' rampage as policemen descended on them with batons and some of the people at the scene cried for help.
                   
According to witnesses and officials, two female patients at the hospital's emergency ward died when doctors and paramedics fled for safety. It was unclear who the third fatality was.
                   
Police later detained several lawyers on charges related to damaging hospital property, beating up doctors and clashing with hospital guards and police.
                   
Raja Bisharat, provincial law minister, told reporters that authorities had ordered a probe into the incident. “The government will take stern action against those involved in attacking the hospital and beating the doctors,” he said.
                   
Fayaz-ul-Hasan Chohan, provincial information minister, said he was also beaten by the protesting lawyers when he reached the hospital to assess the situation. “Hospitals are not attacked even when there is a war but today lawyers attacked a hospital and caused problems for the patients,” he said.
                   
Chohan said a group of lawyers also tried to kidnap him when he reached the hospital, where lawyers were beating doctors and clashing with police. ``Now the situation is under out control,'' he said.
                   
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan ordered an investigation into the incident.

Related Stories

Supporters of Islamic political party Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) shout slogans as they block a highway during an anti…
South & Central Asia
Pakistan Protests Block Roads But Fail to Oust Prime Minister
The protests, led by Fazl-ur-Rehman, head of the conservative Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (F) party, began with the "Azadi" (freedom) March on Oct. 27 from the southern city of Karachi
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Thu, 11/14/2019 - 11:31
FILE - Pakistani journalists protest to condemn an attack on their colleague, Ahmed Noorani, in photo, in Karachi, Pakistan, Oct. 30, 2017.
East Asia Pacific
Pakistan Journalists Cite Growing Threats From Government, Militants Alike
Journalists in Pakistan say they are facing increasing risks ranging from the government's expanding control over social media to extremist threats that have spread from long-volatile regions to the streets of the capital.The latest attack left a journalist badly beaten on a street in Islamabad. Earlier this year, security agencies picked up several bloggers from urban centers who said after their release that they had been tortured and humiliated.Threats to reporters…
Default Author Profile
By Iftikhar Hussain
Wed, 11/01/2017 - 18:50
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

Child Marriage