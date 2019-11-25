South & Central Asia

Poor Women Take the Strain as Climate Change Pushes Men to Leave Home

By Reuters
November 25, 2019 03:57 PM
In this Wednesday, July 10, 2019 photo, World Bank’s Chief Executive Officer Kristalina Georgieva,center, along with other…
World Bank’s Chief Executive Officer Kristalina Georgieva, center, along with other commissioners of the Global Commission on Adaptation to climate change, plants a tree in the southern coastal district of Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, July 10, 2019.

DHAKA - As climate change drives men in Asia and Africa to abandon their farms and search for jobs further afield, women back home are getting little help to cope with harsher working conditions, putting
their wellbeing at risk, researchers said on Monday.

A report from Britain's University of East Anglia (UEA) said the burden on women is increasing as they are left to take care of their children and land, while men who leave cannot provide consistent support.

"Male migration has been seen as an adaptation strategy for climate change - but from a gender perspective, it is not helping in household maintenance and survival," said UEA professor Nitya Rao, the report's lead author.

"The labor market is unequal (for) women. For instance, in East Africa, women have to go for more risky work... They are getting into drug-smuggling or casual sex work. That's the only way they can survive," she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

The study's findings chime with the views of many aid agencies and disaster experts, who say women and girls are suffering disproportionately from the effects of climate change.
Men, meanwhile, are leaving home more often to seek work as weather patterns have become increasingly erratic in the past decade, making it harder to earn a living from the land - but moving may not solve the problem, Rao said.

"The labour market is not always open for these poor workers and they don't get jobs on a regular basis," she added.

The lack of state and private support systems for families has led women to neglect their health and nutrition, said the report, which assessed 25 case studies from regions prone to climate-linked disasters in Asia and Africa.

One woman from Pakistan said that after floods destroyed the cotton crop in her region, her wages decreased by 60 percent. "Men can easily migrate for work whereas we have to stay here (at home) to take care of the family," she was quoted as saying in the report.

And in drought-prone Kenya, when men took livestock to find grazing, women lost control over milk consumption and sales and had to work harder to feed their children, the report noted. "Workloads of women are increasing too much in terms of care work, domestic work - and this is leading to negative outcomes," said Rao. "We need to find a way to support them."

Saleemul Huq, director of the International Centre for Climate Change and Development in Bangladesh, said women should be included in efforts to prepare communities for safer and more effective migration in the future as the planet warms.

Related Stories

Storm clouds of the approaching Cyclone Bulbul are pictured from Kakdwip in India's West Bengal state, Nov. 9, 2019.
South & Central Asia
Hundreds of Thousands Evacuated Ahead of Bangladesh Cyclone
More than 5,000 shelters had been prepared for up to 1.8 million people that were expected to be evacuated by evening, an official said
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 11/09/2019 - 08:32
Rohingya refugees gather to mark the second anniversary of the exodus at the Kutupalong camp in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, August…
South & Central Asia
Rohingya Refugees to Move to Flood-Prone Bangladesh Island
As many as 7,000 so far are willing to relocate despite risks because of overcrowding in Cox’s Bazar
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Sun, 10/20/2019 - 05:35
Team Estonia, which participated in the EU representatives' tree-planting effort in Washington, was led by Ambassador Jonatan Vseviov, second from left, and featured Johannas, age 2½, son of Ranner Selge, IT specialist at the embassy. (Natalie Liu/VOA)
Science & Health
EU Ambassadors Take Up Shovels to Make Point About Climate Change
Envoys plant trees in a Washington park to earn goodwill, set example on how to combat buildup of greenhouse gases
Default Author Profile
By Natalie Liu
Wed, 11/20/2019 - 18:57
Britain's Prince Charles in India
South & Central Asia
Prince Charles Discusses Climate Change With Indian Experts
The Prince of Wales discussed how to strengthen disaster resilience and tackle the effects of climate change at the Indian Meteorological Department in New Delhi
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 11/13/2019 - 13:29
Reuters logo
Written By
Reuters

Child Marriage