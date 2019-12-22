Protesters Call For Peaceful Demonstrations in India

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday defended a new citizenship law critics claim discriminates against Muslims at a rally in New Delhi as protests over the law continue.

More than 20 people across the country have died in clashes with police since parliament passed the discriminatory law earlier this month. The new law allows for Hindus, Christians and other religious minorities who are in India illegally to become citizens, if they can prove they were persecuted because of their religion in Muslim-majority Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan. The new law, however, does not apply to Muslims.

"People who are trying to spread lies and fear, look at my work. If you see any trace of divisiveness in my work, show it to the world," Modi told the demonstration. He said the opposition Congress party was trying to "push not only New Delhi but other parts of the country into a fear psychosis."

Critics of the new law say it violates India's secular constitution and seeks to marginalize India's 200 million Muslims.