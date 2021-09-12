South & Central Asia

School in a Bus Brings Hope to Out-of-School Children in India’s Capital

By Anjana Pasricha
September 12, 2021 04:24 AM
India bus school
Younger children learn outside the bus that serves as a mobile school in New Delhi, India. (Anjana Pasricha/VOA)

NEW DELHI - Sitting in a bus that serves as a classroom, about 50 children from a poor New Delhi area learn how rain is formed as a teacher gives a science lesson.

A blackboard has been mounted in front, books are stacked on the side and the teacher goes down the narrow aisle to explain evaporation and condensation.

Started by nonprofit TejasAsia, this is one of four “Hope” buses that make their way into the city’s slums to teach children who do not attend regular school.

“I have learned multiplication tables, ABCs, and Hindi language vowel signs,” said 9-year-old Salima Khatun, sitting in the bus parked under the shade of a tree on a hot summer day.

The mobile schools are among several initiatives started by Indian nonprofits to educate children who do not attend school, even though education in government-run schools is free.

“If they cannot go to school, the school must come to them,” Ebna Edwin, project coordinator, told VOA.

Children of migrant laborers often drop out of school in the city because they do not have relevant identity cards. Some could not continue their schooling during the COVID-19 pandemic because they could not attend online classes -- only 1 in 4 children have access to the internet and digital devices in India, according to UNICEF.

Some youngsters do not attend school because they have to do housework and take care of siblings while their mothers work as housemaids to supplement meager household incomes.

So, the team running the mobile schools engages younger children in learning activities outside the bus. A simple meal of rice and lentils after classes provides more incentive to both children and parents -- persuading them to send children for the classes is not always easy.

India bus school
Mothers coming to take children home from a mobile school in New Delhi, India. (Anjana Pasricha/VOA)

“When we go to a community it is a big challenge to create awareness, to make parents understand the value of education, because they don’t really understand what this all about,” said TejasAsia founder Marlo Philip.

“Then there is the trust factor, what will we do with their children? So, it takes about six months for us to build relationships in every community with every family,” he said.

The two-hour classes held five days a week inside the bus serve as a bridge to regular school. As the age groups are mixed, the learning spans from language skills to math and basic science lessons.

“We spend six months to two years to prepare every child and make them equal to the standards of other children of the school, so that when they get to proper schools, they are ready to continue,” according to Philip.

Launched seven years ago, the initiative has expanded to reach eight locations in the city.

The mobile schools accustom children who have never attended school to a classroom environment and discipline, and show them that education can open different opportunities.

Edwin said that after a few months she notices a visible change in the children.

“They can dream big, they can have a better future, they also feel that their present life is not the ultimate end,” she said.

Those dreams vary. Twelve-year-old Ricki Pal now hopes to work in the city’s gleaming glass-and-chrome buildings across the road that separates his poor neighborhood from richer areas. “When I grow up, I want to do a proper job,” he said.

Nine-year-old Salima wants to be a teacher, while Mosami Khatun’s favorite class is art. She spends her spare time sketching and told VOA she wants to be an artist.

Related Stories

In this photo released by Inter Services Public Relations, visiting CIA Director William Burns, left, meets with Pakistan's Army Chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Sept. 9, 2021.
USA
CIA Chief Visits Pakistan, India to Discuss Afghanistan
Three spy chiefs went to New Delhi in succession to discuss the security risks arising from the Taliban takeover of Kabul
Ayesha Tanzeem
By Ayesha Tanzeem
Thu, 09/09/2021 - 02:10 PM
Sri Lankans walk past a pile of plastic pellets washed ashore from the fire damaged container ship MV X-Press Pearl at…
Science & Health
Social Cost of Plastic: 2019's More Than GDP of India, Report Says
It estimated that unless there was concerted international action, a projected doubling of plastic production could see costs rocket by 2040 to $7.1 trillion
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Mon, 09/06/2021 - 12:20 AM
People attend a Maha Panchayat or grand village council meeting as part of a farmers' protest against farm laws in Muzaffarnagar in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, Sept. 5, 2021.
South & Central Asia
Hundreds of Thousands of Indian Farmers Rally Against Farm Laws
More than 500,000 farmers attended the rally in the city of Muzaffarnagar, according to local police
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sun, 09/05/2021 - 02:21 PM
A Kashmiri woman covers her face with a scarf as she walks past paramilitary soldiers standing guard in a closed market area in…
South & Central Asia
Kashmir Leader's Family Charged Under India Anti-terror Law
Syed Ali Geelani, who died Wednesday at age 91, was the emblem of Kashmir's defiance against New Delhi
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sun, 09/05/2021 - 05:08 AM
Anjana Pasricha
By
Anjana Pasricha

Afghanistan: The Costs of War

US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal

Taliban Flag Rises Over Seat of Power on Fateful Anniversary

The iconic Taliban flag is painted on a wall outside the American embassy compound in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Sept. 11,…
South & Central Asia

Afghanistan, 20 Years After the September 11 Attacks

A member of the Taliban's Fateh, a special forces unit, stands guard outside the U.S. embassy in Afghanistan, now with a Taliban flag painted on in its outer concrete wall, in Kabul, Sept. 8, 2021.
South & Central Asia

WFP: Afghans Resorting to Extreme Measures to Keep Hunger at Bay

FILE - Internally displaced Afghans from northern provinces, who fled their homes due to fighting between the Taliban and Afghan security forces, shelter in a public park in Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 13, 2021.
South & Central Asia

Pakistan Airline Denies Plans to Resume Flights to Kabul Monday

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) passenger plane prepares to take off from the Benazir International airport in Islamabad, Pakistan, February 9, 2016.
South & Central Asia

Would-be Foreign Fighters Dreaming of Afghanistan

Taliban fighters sit next to street vendors at a local market in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Felipe…