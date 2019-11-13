South & Central Asia

Seven Dead, Seven Wounded in Kabul Car Bombing

By VOA News
November 13, 2019 01:15 AM
Afghan security personnel gather at the site of an explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. An explosion has…
Afghan security personnel gather at the site of an explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan, Nov. 13, 2019. An explosion rocked the Afghan capital as early morning commuters were on the street heading to work.

Seven people are dead after a car bomb detonated outside of government offices in the Afghan capital of Kabul Wednesday.

Officials say seven others were wounded in the bombing, which was centered near the interior ministry headquarters.

So far, there has been no claim of responsibility for the attack, which came a day after the Afghan government released three high-ranking Taliban leaders in exchange for two Westerners, an American and Australian, who have been held hostage by the Islamic insurgent group since 2016. 

Related Stories

Takhar province, Afghanistan
South & Central Asia
9 School Children Killed in Afghanistan Land Mine Blast
Police say a Taliban anti-personnel mine went off as students walked to school in the northeastern province of Takhar
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sat, 11/02/2019 - 08:05
Afghanistan's National Security Adviser Hamdullah Mohib
South & Central Asia
Afghan Government Links Peace Talks With Taliban to One-Month Cease-Fire 
Adviser to President Ashraf Ghani on national security, revealed details of the plan at a news conference as officials confirmed to VOA a fresh Taliban attack in northern Jowzjan province killed at least 20 Afghan forces
Ayaz Gul
By Ayaz Gul
Tue, 10/29/2019 - 11:12
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Child Marriage