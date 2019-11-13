Seven Dead, Seven Wounded in Kabul Car Bombing

Seven people are dead after a car bomb detonated outside of government offices in the Afghan capital of Kabul Wednesday.

Officials say seven others were wounded in the bombing, which was centered near the interior ministry headquarters.

So far, there has been no claim of responsibility for the attack, which came a day after the Afghan government released three high-ranking Taliban leaders in exchange for two Westerners, an American and Australian, who have been held hostage by the Islamic insurgent group since 2016.