South & Central Asia

Small Plane Crashes in Pakistan, Killing At Least 12

By Associated Press
July 30, 2019 12:33 AM
People help an injured victim who morns for the lost of his family member at the site of plane crash in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Tuesday, July 30, 2019. A small Pakistani military plane crashed into a residential area near the garrison city of…
People help an injured victim who mourns for the loss of his family member at the site of plane crash in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Tuesday, July 30, 2019.

RAWALPINDI, PAKISTAN - A small Pakistani military plane crashed into a residential area near the garrison city of Rawalpindi before dawn Tuesday, killing at least 12 people, including two pilots, officials said.

In a statement, the military said five soldiers were among those killed in the plane crash. Rescue officials said the death toll could rise further since there are injured in critical condition. 

The military gave no details about the cause of the crash and only said an army aviation aircraft was on a routine training flight when the plane went down in the village of Mora Kalu on outskirts of Rawalpindi. TV footage showed fire erupting in the residential area.

Farooq Butt, an official at the state-run emergency service called 1122, said at least 12 people, including soldiers died in the crash and that authorities had declared an emergency in hospitals. He said about 20 people were injured in the plane crash.

Butt said a rescue operation was still ongoing.  An AP reporter at scene of the crash saw a burning house and some makeshift homes.

Rescue officials say the plane suddenly lost control with the tower and reason for the incident was not known.

Related Stories

Default Content Teaser
Archive
45 Dead in Pakistan Plane Crash
A Pakistan International Airlines plane has crashed shortly after take off - killing all 45 people on board.  The airline's chief executive, Farooq Shah, says all 45 people on board the passenger plane were killed in Monday's crash in central Pakistan. He says the plane went down just a few minutes after taking off from the airport in Multan. The domestic flight, en route to Lahore in eastern Pakistan, is believed to have lost radio…
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press